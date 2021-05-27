Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property Market Share 2019: Study by Type, Applications and Regions from 2019 to 2024

Global Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property Market Outlook

Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property Market report describes attributes like market size, trends, competitive landscape, market research, and applications of end-users based on different segments. The Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property market is additional segmented on the premise of types, geography, applications, and technologies. The report also contains information on technological advancements in the field of Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property to analyse the Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property market minutely and offer a better industry-leading insights.

Key Manufacturer of the Market

Key Manufacturer of the Market

Faraday Technology Corporation

Fujitsu Ltd.

Mindtree Limited

ARM Ltd

Synopsys Inc.

Cadence Design Systems Inc.

CEVA Inc.

Andes Technology Corporation

MediaTek Inc.

Digital Media Professionals

– The rising design costs and the growing time-to-market pressure are forcing the organizations to seek services of semiconductor IP manufacturers. The various applications of this market include smart devices (mobiles and tablets), automotive, computers & peripherals among others.

– The major driver of this market include emerging consumer devices adoption across the globe, demand for connected devices coupled with the demand for advance SOC designs. The emerging technologies like embedded and programmable DSP IPs are expected to further drive the market in the future.

– The incremental demand for better System on Chip design increases the dependency on the semiconductor IP design as the SoC must be integrated with semiconductors to be used in Consumer Electronic devices and other applications to provide better efficiency, which is also indirectly driving the Semiconductor (silicon) IP market.

Know About Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property Market Segmentation:

Based on geographical region, the report analyzed as Sales, Market Share (%) by Types & Applications, Production, Consumption, Imports & Exports Analysis, and Consumption Forecast Especially in REGIONS

Key Reasons to Purchase

– To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

– Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

– To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property market and its impact in the global market.

– Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

– To understand the outlook and prospects for the market.

With the given market information, This Report offers customizations in step with the company's specific desires.

Points covered in the Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property Market Report:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE The global semiconductor (silicon) intellectual property market was valued at USD 4.173 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach a value of USD 7.88 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 11.48% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The rising growth in wearable technology and the growing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) are some of the major factors that augment the market growth.

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Demand for Connected Devices

4.3.2 Growing Demand for Modern SoC Designs

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 IP Business Model and Economies of Scale

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Revenue Type

6.1.1 License

6.1.2 Royalty

6.1.3 Services

6.2 By IP Type

6.2.1 Processor IP

6.2.2 Wired & Wireless Interface IP

6.2.3 Other IP Types

6.3 By End-user Vertical

6.3.1 Consumer Electronics

6.3.2 Computers & Peripherals

6.3.3 Automobile

6.3.4 Industrial

6.3.5 Other End-user Verticals

6.4 Geography

6.4.1 North America

6.4.1.1 United states

6.4.1.2 Canada

6.4.2 Europe

6.4.2.1 United Kingdom

6.4.2.2 Germany

6.4.2.3 France

6.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

6.4.3 Asia-Pacific

6.4.3.1 China

6.4.3.2 India

6.4.3.3 Japan

6.4.3.4 South Korea

6.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4.4 Latin America

6.4.4.1 Brazil

6.4.4.2 Argentina

6.4.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4.4 Rest of Latin America

6.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

6.4.5.2 UAE

6.4.5.3 Qatar

6.4.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Faraday Technology Corporation

7.1.2 Fujitsu Ltd.

7.1.3 Mindtree Limited

7.1.4 ARM Ltd

7.1.5 Synopsys Inc.

7.1.6 Cadence Design Systems Inc.

7.1.7 CEVA Inc.

7.1.8 Andes Technology Corporation

7.1.9 MediaTek Inc.

7.1.10 Digital Media Professionals

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Continued…

