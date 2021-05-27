Smart Grid Market by Type, Applications, Deployment, Trends & Demands – Global Forecast to 2027

Global Smart Grid Market Information, by Software & Hardware (Distribution Management System, Meters), by Sensor (Current and Voltage Sensors), by Storage Technology (Air Energy Storage, Batteries), by Communication Network (HAN, WAN) – Forecast 2019-2027

Market Scenario

Smart Grid is a modernized electrical grid system which purely operates on analog and digital information and communications technology. The main function of Smart Grid is to monitor, gather the data, and analyze the data, control and communication in digitalized form. Besides the one way communication in traditional grid system, smart grid system provides two way communication. Infrastructure development is one of the major factor which is driving the Market of Smart Grid.

Study Objective of Smart Grid Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Smart Grid Market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the Smart Grid market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by software & hardware, by sensor, by storage technology by communication network and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Smart Grid Market

Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Software & Hardware: Distribution Management System, Power System Planning & Data Management, Meters among others.

Segmentation by Sensor: Current and Voltage Sensors, Optical sensor HAN sensors among others.

Segmentation by Storage Technology : Air Energy Storage & Batteries (sodium-sulfur (NaS), nickel-cadmium (NiCd), lithium-ion technologies (Li-ion), advanced lead-acid (Pb-acid) among others)

Segmentation by Communication Network : HAN (Home Area Network), WAN.

Key players

The key players in the market of Smart Grid are- Siemens AG (Germany), devolo AG (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), Cisco Systems (U.S.), IBM (U.S.), Itron (U.S.), S&C Electric Company (U.S.), Schneider Electric (France), Opower (U.S.), Silver Springs Networks (U.S.) among others.

Industry News

In June 2016, ABB announced that they have successfully started 648 MW solar project in India.

In February 2016, S&C Electric Company and Tantalus Corp announced that they will work together to support layered communication for grid optimization.

In the February 2016, devolo AG announced the collaboration with Eichhoff Kondensatoren GmbH for developing new data communication product.

Regional Analysis

The main factor which is driving the Smart Grid Market is technological advancement and need of more stable electricity network in the country. High government participation in the area of electricity and power generation in the European countries are some major factor driving the market in the Europe. Asia-Pacific holds some of market share where countries like China, Japan and India are adopting the smart grid system for better electricity distribution.

The reports also covers brief analysis of Geographical Region includes:

Americas

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Western Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

U.K

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia– Pacific

Asia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia

Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

The report for Global Smart Grid Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

