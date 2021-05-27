Smart Home M2M Market Size, Ongoing Trends, Technological Development and Forecast to 2024 | AT&T, British Gas, Cisco, Honeywell International, Comcast, Emerson, Vodafone, Google

A smart home comprises of an internal network, home automation, and intelligent control. It is equipped with advanced and automated digital devices, home appliances, and equipment that are interconnected to each other. This facilitates sophisticated monitoring and control over the building’s functions. Smart home devices perform three major actions – remote status checks, remote information, and remote control – to implement any action from a remote location.

Some of the key players of Smart Home M2M Market:

AT&T, British Gas, Cisco, China Mobile, Honeywell International, Comcast, Emerson, Vodafone, China Telecom, China Unicom, Google, Samsung, NETGEAR, Haier, Bosch, Electrolux, LG, Panasonic

The research report on Smart Home M2M Market provides comprehensive analysis on market status and development trend, including types, applications, rising technology and region. Smart Home M2M Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Wireless

Wired

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Energy Management and Climate Control

Security and Access Control

Home Appliances

Lighting Control

Home Entertainment

Healthcare Systems

Other

