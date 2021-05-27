Smart Inhalers Market is Growing with a CAGR of 25.5% by 2027 profiling Top Brands – Vectura Group, Novartis AG, Findair, Cohero Health, Crux Product Design, Teva Pharmaceuticals, 3M

Advancements in technology have always had a significant impact in the field of medicine. Smartphone is one of the most dynamic and ubiquitous trends in communication. Mobile phones can also be used for communicating through different platforms such as email, performing Internet searches, and various other applications. Smartphones are one of the fastest growing sectors in the technology industry, and its impact in medicine has already been observed significantly. Smartphones aren’t just making it easier in terms of day to day chores; the technology is also streamlining care for both physicians and patients.

Hospitals are making significant investments in smartphone and secure mobile platforms to enable communications between clinicians and between them and patients, according to a new survey. Clinicians will often use both a hardened device and a consumer-grade smartphone to communicate with one another and patients. For example, purpose-built devices can be integrated with in-hospital patient call systems, so nurses are paged when a patient hits the call button, increasing responsiveness. The increasing use of smartphones is thereby expected to provide opportunities for the rising use of mobile-based applications by both healthcare providers and patients to streamline workflow and avoid inconvenience such as hospital waiting time, availability of admission beds and others.

Smart Inhalers Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product (Nebulizers and Inhalers); Disorder (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and Asthma); End User (Home-Care Settings and Hospitals & Clinics) and Geography

Europe is the second largest geographic market and is expected to be the second most significant revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The region has witnessed several technological advancements in the field of healthcare by the incorporation of digital technology in order to increase the efficiency of healthcare facilities in the region. The growth is driven by factors such as the prevalence of air pollution, increased smoking habits among the European population as well as the rising focus by market players in the European countries.

Strategic Insights –

There have been limited developments made in the smart inhalers market during recent years. However, growth strategies such as approvals, collaborations, and partnerships have been witnessed in the market of smart inhalers. For instance, during July, 2018 Adherium received FDA approval for its Hailie sensor, which can be used along with ProAir HFA, Ventolin HFA, and Flovent HFA asthma inhalers. Also, during August 2018, Novartis AG and Propeller Health entered into a collaboration for the development of custom add-on sensor for the Breezhaler inhaler, a device intended to be used for the treatment of COPD.

Company Profiles mentioned are

• GlaxoSmithKline plc

• Adherium Ltd.

• Vectura Group plc

• Novartis AG

• Findair Sp. z o. o.

• Cohero Health

• Crux Product Design Ltd

• Teva Pharmaceuticals

• 3M

• Amiko Digital

