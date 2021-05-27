Smart Parking Market 2019: Global Industry Exhibits Huge Growth by Top Key Players Amano McGann, Inc., Cisco, Smart Parking Ltd., Urbiotica, SKIDATA AG, Nedap NV, Kapsch, Xerox Corp., Parkmobile, LLC, SWARCO AG

The report encompasses a thorough study of current situation of the global market along with several market dynamics Competitor analysis is one of the most important aspects of market research report which helps businesses decide upon the strategies by comparing them with the competitors. The use of newest and advanced tools and techniques used for this report makes it the finest in the class. Competitor strategies highlighted in this Smart Parking Market report mainly include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in this market.

With a systematic problem analysis, model building and fact-finding, Smart Parking Market report helps businesses in decision-making and managing marketing of goods and services. The numerical data of this report is mainly backed up by two statistical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Smart Parking Market research report is a meticulous investigation of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics. This Market Report provides data on patterns and improvements, target business sectors and materials, limits and advancements. The Smart Parking Market report also identifies and analyses emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market.

Some of The Leading Players of Smart Parking Market

Amano McGann, Inc.

Cisco

Smart Parking Ltd.

Urbiotica

SKIDATA AG

Nedap NV

Kapsch

Xerox Corp.

Parkmobile, LLC

SWARCO AG

Smart parking systems address critical parking issues, by making it easier for drivers to park their vehicles without wasting time and fuel. Smart parking systems avail their users with real-time information regarding available parking spaces across the city, thereby reducing the traffic congestion caused due to mismanaged parking spaces. Amano Mcgann, Smart Parking Ltd., Xerox, Cisco and Urbiotica are among the major players operating in this market. North America, being a technologically advanced region along with high number vehicle population and congestion in cities, has witnessed highest adoptions of smart parking systems by government & municipalities of various cities. Europe is the second largest adopter of smart parking systems, while APAC region with growing urbanization and increasing technological trends is anticipated to be the fastest growing region globally in the smart parking systems market.

Market Insights

Smart Parking Systems Market Boosted Owing to Continued Demand Growth in Asia Pacific

Currently, smart parking systems have seen a significant adoption in the North American and European countries. Furthermore, with advancements in technology and infrastructure, in various developing economies of APAC and MEA that include the grand project in city of Wellington, pilot projects in Canberra, Singapore, Thailand, Dubai and Saudi Arabia are expected to witness significant adoption of smart parking solutions. Although, North America and Europe dominate the global smart parking systems market, they are anticipated to lose their revenue share to Asia Pacific during the forecast period. Whereas, APAC is expected to register a growth rate of 18.9% during 2016 to 2025 in the global smart parking systems market.

Global Smart Parking Systems Market is propelled by the Off-street Parking Segment

Technological advancements such as use of mobile applications for parking guidance systems, enhanced ticketing and payment solutions and significant growth in adoption of smart parking systems by commercial and corporate institutions are the factors expected to boost the demand for off-street parking management system market. This type of parking is beneficial to both short as well as long term parking users. However, high initial deployment cost of off-street parking systems is expected to restrict the growth of the market. The off-street parking segment leads the global smart parking systems market currently and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Smart Parking Market Landscape

4 Smart Parking Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Smart Parking Market Analysis- Global

6 Smart Parking Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – System

7 Smart Parking Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Type

8 Smart Parking Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Application

9 Smart Parking Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

10 Industry Landscape

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Smart Parking Market, Key Company Profiles

13 Appendix

