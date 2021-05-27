Social Assistance Market Forecast Showing 10.0% CAGR to 2022: Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, World Food Programme, UNICEF, The Salvation Army, Feeding America, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, W.K. Kellogg Foundation Trust, Food For Poor, Sanctuary Housing, Learning Care Group

Social Assistance Global Market Report 2019

The social assistance market consists of the revenues from social assistance services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide social assistance services such as child day care services, community food housing and relief services, vocational rehabilitation services and individual and family services. These services do not include residential or accommodation services, except on a short-day basis.

The social assistance market expected to reach a value of nearly $1920.37 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. The growth in the social assistance market is due to increased demand for child care and community food services globally, rapid urbanization, increasing disposable income, new government initiatives in emerging economies and increasing awareness about social assistance service.

However, the market for social assistance is expected to face certain restraints from several factors such as lack of available resources, increasing inventory levels, counterfeit products and reduction in free trade.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, World Food Programme, UNICEF, The Salvation Army, Feeding America, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, W.K. Kellogg Foundation Trust, Food For Poor, Sanctuary Housing, Learning Care Group.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global social assistance market, accounting for 39% of the market in 2018. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 31% of the global social assistance market. Africa was the smallest region in the global social assistance market.

Adult day care service providers are adopting the latest technologies to enhance service quality being offered to senior citizens. They are widely using technologies such as wearables’, geo-fencing and thermostats. Geo fencing devices track medication, Alzheimer’s wandering activity, inactivity, falls, and real-time health information, whereas thermostat regulates the temperature in a facility by turning on and switching of the heating system. Also, sensors, voice activation, GPS, Bluetooth, and smartphone monitoring apps, help in low-cost and efficient monitoring of patients. Major companies offering devices and solutions for adult care include MedMinder, Reminder Noise, Philips Lifeline, GrandCare, iTraq, GreatCall and ClearCare. For instance, Ochsner, a leading non-profit health care delivery system, is using smartwatches and fitness bands to track senior citizens with chronic diseases.

Social Assistance Market Global Report 2019 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global social assistance market.

