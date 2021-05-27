Soup Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period of (2019 – 2024) | 360 Market Updates
Soup Market Report Title: “Soup Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2019 – 2024)”
Soup Market (2019 – 2024) report provides the accurate CAGR with complete market overview, list of key players, scope of the report, key market trends of Soup market and main aspects about why should buy this research report.
Soup Market Overview:
Soup market is growing at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period (2019-2024).
– Increasing product varieties, increasing consumption of health and wellness products and active promotions by the market players are contributing to the growth of the global soup market during the forecast period.
– Increasing demand for healthier food products is expected to boost the demand for soups in North America, which accounts for a significant share in the global market.
– The high market dominance of the key players is also due to their high expenditure on promotional and other marketing activities. Companies also gain a competitive advantage with an increased focus on brand recognition strategies, improving product taste and quality.
– Instant soup is expected to dominate the soup market in the forecasted period due to its ease of preparation.
List of Key-players/Leading Manufacturers:
Scope of the Soup Market Report:
The market study of soup is available as canned/preserved, chilled, dehydrated, frozen, instant, and UHT. By packaging, the market is segmented into canned, pouched and others. By distribution channel, the market is segmented as supermarket/hypermarket, convenience stores, online and others. The other distribution channel segment comprises of grocery stores, independent stores, direct selling, mixed retailers, vending and non-grocery specialists.
Key Trends Of Soup Market:
Instant Soup Dominates the Global Soup Market
The market for instant soup has great potential to grow because of the increase in product offerings like packet soup, natural & tasty soup, quick soup, pouched soup, and others. Moreover, there is a growing consumers preference for instant soup as a snack item. There is also an increase in consumer preference for instant noodles soup, such as cup noodles soup. Companies offering high nutritious ingredients in soups and the growing preference for convenient food are driving the instant soup market. Various companies operating in the segment are coming up with product launches and increasing their product offerings. For instance, Nestle launched a range of six varieties of single-serve soups in instant format.
North America Being the Largest Market for Global Soup Industry
The region’s self-sufficient production capabilities have made it a matured market. By product type, the canned soup segment holds the largest market share, followed by the instant and dehydrated soup segments. The major factor driving the growth of the North American soup market is the increasingly busy lifestyle of people in countries, like the United States and Canada, where people opt for ready-to-go meals. The changing perception about soups as a healthier food choice frequently preferred quick meals, and the launch of premium and novel flavors are expected to propel the growth of the North American soup market.
