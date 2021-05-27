Specialty Gasses Market 2018: Global Analysis by Key Players – Air Liquide, Air Products and Chemicals, Linde, Messer

Specialty gases are a class of high-purity gases that require precise blending of component gases in a gas mixture. To obtain high quality with minimal impurities, specialized preparation methods and laboratory analysis are incorporated to quantify the component gases within the mixture of gases. High-tech production processes, instrumentation, and analytical measurements require fewer and lower impurities for minimal interference in the process. Specialty gases are generally used in their purest form.

The analysts forecast the global specialty gases market to grow at a CAGR of 6.34% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global specialty gases market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales of different types of specialty gases in key applications and revenue generated from the specialty gases market across regions.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Specialty Gases Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Air Liquide

• Air Products and Chemicals

• Linde

• Messer

• Praxair

Other prominent vendors

• Advanced Gas Technologies

• Advanced Specialty Gases

• Maine Oxy

• Norco

• Showa Denko K.K.

• Taiyo Nippon Sanso

• Welsco

Market driver

• Booming pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors

Market challenge

• Stringent safety legislation

Market trend

• Innovations in storage design and packaging

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

• Market overview

PART 03: Market research methodology

• Research methodology

• Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

• Outlook

• Specialty gas production

• Classification of specialty gases

• Applications of specialty gases

PART 05: Market landscape

• Global specialty gases market

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by type

• Global specialty gases market by type

• Global specialty gases market by carbon-based gases

• Global specialty gases market by noble gases

• Global specialty gases market by halogen-based gases

• Global specialty gases market by atmospheric gases

• Global other specialty gases market

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Global specialty gases market by geography

• Specialty gases market in North America

• Specialty gases market in APAC

• Specialty gases market in Europe

• Specialty gases market in ROW

PART 08: Market drivers

• LED manufacturing sector highly dependent on high-purity gases

• Booming pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors

• High demand for specialty inert gases in food and beverage applications

PART 09: Impact of drivers

PART 10: Market challenges

• High cost of production and uncertain return on investments

• Stringent safety legislation

• High dependence on accurate gas distribution systems and gas handling systems

PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 12: Market trends

• Innovations in storage design and packaging

• Emerging markets: Future of specialty gases

PART 13: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Key market vendors

• Other prominent vendors

• Air Liquide

• Air Products and Chemicals

• Linde Group

• Messer Group

• Praxair

Continued…..

