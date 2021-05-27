Surgical Clips Industry Report 2019 – Global Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

The global surgical clips market generated $4,849 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $7,322 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2018 to 2025. Surgical clips are clamped over the vessels and arteries to control the bleeding from nearby blood vessels or arteries. The demand for these clips is on the rise in the market due to their reliability, cost effectiveness, and convenience of treatment. Surgical clips do not require to penetrate the blood vessel, and thus, are preferably used instead of staples for some surgical applications. The growth in number of surgical procedures across geographies makes way for the demand for surgical clips.

The surgical clips market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in number of surgical procedures, surge in prevalence of various chronic diseases, rise in adoption of surgical clips in developing countries, and developments in technologies. In addition, growth in the geriatric population, and rise in in awareness regarding absorbable surgical clips further driving the market growth. However, complications associated with surgical clips and stringent government regulations for their approval can impede the market growth.

The global surgical clips market is segmented based on type, material, surgery type, end user, and region. Based on type, the market is classified as ligating clips, aneurysm clips, and others, which are further sub segmented as titanium, polymer, and others. According to the material type, the market is categorized as titanium, polymer, and others. Based on the surgery type, the market is segmented as automated surgery clips and manual surgery clips. According to end user, the market is divided into hospital & clinic and ambulatory surgery center. Based on region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2025, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of all the geographical regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Material Type

Titanium

Polymer

Others

By Type

Ligating Clips

Titanium

Polymer

Others

Aneurysm clips

Titanium

Polymer

Others

Others

Titanium

Polymer

Others

By Surgery Type

Automated Surgery Clips

Manual Surgery Clips

By End User

Hospital & Clinic

Ambulatory Surgery Center

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Ackermann Medical GmbH & Co.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Grena Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.)

Lemaitre Vascular, Inc.

Medtronic Plc. (Covidien Ltd.)

Scanlan International, Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

Beryl Med Ltd.

Novo Surgical Inc.

Peters Surgical

Sklar Corporation

