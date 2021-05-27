Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Transradial Access Market 2019 Segment to Talk about Upcoming Technologies, Future Market Details by Latest Market Share, Size and Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

  • The Transradial Access Devices Market is growing because of increasing preference for interventional procedures using radial artery access, the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and increasing use of radial access devices in pediatric patients.
  • There are various applications of transradial access procedure. It is used in the diagnosis of coronary artery diseases including diagnostic angiography, angioplasty, and percutaneous stenting. When a person suffers from chest pain, this procedure can determine the blockage in heart arteries. Furthermore, it also helps healthcare providers to determine a treatment plan. This test is called coronary angiography. If a patient has a known blockage in a coronary artery, cardiac catheterization can be administered using a technique called coronary angioplasty. A balloon is attached to the tip of the catheter. When the balloon is in place, it is inflated and presses the plaque to the side of the blood vessel, increasing blood flow through the artery.
  • It was found that transradial access reduces the risk of bleeding by over 70 percent even among high-risk group. All the various applications and advantages of the transradial access procedures are believed to fuel the growth of the market.

    Competitive Analysis: Transradial Access market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major key players in the industry. Top leading companies in Transradial Access market are:

  • Ameco Medical
  • Angiodynamics, Inc.
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company
  • Boston Scientific Corporation
  • Edward Lifesciences Corporation
  • Medtronic plc
  • Merit Medical Systems
  • Nipro Medical Corporation
  • Oscor Inc
  • Smiths Medical
  • Teleflex Incorporated
  • Terumo Corporation

  • As per the , Transradial access is required for a catherization procedure performed for the diagnosis and treatment of arterial diseases such as peripheral artery disease and coronary artery disease, among others.

    Drug Administration is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Sub-Segment in the Application

    The drug administration segment of the transradial access market is believed to grow faster during the forecast period. This is majorly due to the growing usage of vascular access devices over other devices especially for the treatment of infectious diseases and some of the life-threatening diseases such as Cancer. In addition, The rising prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe is another factor augmenting the growth of this segment.

    North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend for Few More Years

    The North American market is likely to grow with the highest growth rate, owing to factors such as the growing prevalence of CVDs, a rising number of conferences and workshops, the large number of cancer patients, and increase in research and clinical trials for vascular access devices. APAC is also expected to show a substantial increase in CAGR since there is a huge population suffering from cardiovascular diseases.

