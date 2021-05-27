Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market 2019 Forecast to 2024 Market Growth, Trends, Revenue, Share and Demands Research Report

Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market Research Report 2019 provides key analysis on the market status of the Tuberculosis Diagnostics manufacturers with market size, growth, share, trends as well as industry cost structure. The study objectives are to present the Tuberculosis Diagnostics development in United States, Europe and China. Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market report presents in-depth analysis of Tuberculosis Diagnostics which includes market size, share, growth and demand forecast until 2024 (in USD billion). Tuberculosis Diagnostics market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by power of suppliers and consumers. Tuberculosis Diagnostics market report also includes new upcoming technology of Tuberculosis Diagnostics Industry that will helps to our clients.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Nucleic Acid Testing is expected to hold its Highest Market Share among the Diagnostic Tests

In the application type segmentation of the tuberculosis diagnostics market nucleic acid testing is believed to have the largest market size, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs) that have been used as diagnostic tools for tuberculosis (TB) in the United States since many years, and which still continue to be used. There are substantial advancements in the diagnosis of TB. Moreover, hese tests have been commercially available in the United States for over two decades that offer better accuracy than other microscopy tests, and even provide greater speed than culture-based tests.

The smear laboratory test is also highly specific in areas with a very high prevalence of tuberculosis. Further, the increasing prevalence rate of TB and advancements in culture-based tests are also expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the Largest Regional Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market and is expected to be the Same in the Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit profitable growth over the forecast period due to its high burden as well the rapid proliferation of this disease. The increasing prevalence of TB in Japan helps in the growth of the TB diagnostics market, as the high prevalence of TB creates an urgent demand for effective and quick diagnosis of the disease.

In addition, according to the recent budget announcement, Government of India aims to eliminate tuberculosis (TB) by 2025, which is expected to act as a major factor for the growth of the Asia-Pacific market during the forecast period.

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Burden of Tuberculosis and Multidrug-resistant Tuberculosis (MDR-TB)

4.2.2 Increasing R&D Investments and Intensive Product Pipelines

4.2.3 Increasing Government Initiatives and Rising Awareness in the Emerging Markets

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Costs Associated with Tuberculosis Diagnostics

4.3.2 Low Coverage or Absence of Insurance in the Emerging Markets

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Diagnostic Test Type

5.1.1 Radiographic Test

5.1.2 Laboratory Test

5.1.3 Nucleic Acid Testing

5.1.4 Cytokine Detection Test

5.1.5 Drug Resistance Test

5.1.6 Other Diagnostic Test Types

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Hospital/Clinics

5.2.2 Diagnostics/Research Laboratory

5.2.3 Other End Users

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.1.3 BioMerieux SA

6.1.4 Cepheid

6.1.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

6.1.6 Hain Lifescience GmbH

6.1.7 Hologic Corporation

6.1.8 Qiagen

6.1.9 AdvaCare Pharma

6.1.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

