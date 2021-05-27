U.S. Mobile Phone Accessories Market to reach $66,434.3 million by 2025 with a CAGR of 12.86% insights shared in detailed report

The U.S. mobile phone accessories market was valued at $26,988.2 million in 2017 and is estimated to reach $66,434.3 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.86% from 2018 to 2025. Mobile phones play a crucial part in our daily routine. In the present scenario, users leverage the mobile phone to access the internet, take pictures, listen to music, and use it as a storage device.

The U.S. population has witnessed an increasing tendency of adopting smartphones. The U.S. mobile phone accessories market is expected to witness significant growth from 2018 to 2025, owing to the increase in purchasing power and lifestyle improvement of the masses. The Bluetooth speaker segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The U.S. mobile phone accessories market is categorized by product type into headphone, portable speaker, Bluetooth speaker, battery, power bank, battery case, charger, protective case, screen protection, smart watch, fitness band, memory card, and AR & VR headset. Each product type has two subcategories namely, inbox and aftermarket. Moreover, the report details the online and offline revenue segments for different product types.

The key players in the U.S. mobile phone accessories market are Panasonic Corporation, Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Apple Inc., Bose Corporation, BYD Co., Ltd., Plantronics, Inc., Energizer Holdings, Inc., and JVC Kenwood Corporation.

The report analyzes the major strategies of key players as well as the current trends, restraints, and upcoming opportunities of the U.S. mobile phones accessories market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

Headphone

Portable Speaker

Bluetooth Speaker

Battery

Power Bank

Battery Case

Charger

Protective Case

Screen Protection

Smart Watch

Fitness Band

Memory Card

AR & VR Headset

