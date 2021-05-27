Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
[email protected]

United States Aesthetic Devices Industry: 2019 Market Research with Size, Growth, Manufacturers, Segments and 2024 Forecasts Research

GIVE US A TRY

United States Aesthetic Devices Industry: 2019 Market Research with Size, Growth, Manufacturers, Segments and 2024 Forecasts Research

0
Press Release

United States Aesthetic Devices

United States Aesthetic Devices Market Research Report 2019 provides key analysis on the market status of the United States Aesthetic Devices manufacturers with market size, growth, share, trends as well as industry cost structure. The study objectives are to present the United States Aesthetic Devices development in United States, Europe and China. United States Aesthetic Devices Market report presents in-depth analysis of United States Aesthetic Devices which includes market size, share, growth and demand forecast until 2024 (in USD billion). United States Aesthetic Devices market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by power of suppliers and consumers. United States Aesthetic Devices market report also includes new upcoming technology of United States Aesthetic Devices Industry that will helps to our clients.

Request Sample PDF of United States Aesthetic Devices Market Report @ https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244389

Market Overview:

  • The US aesthetic devices market is expected to witness a CAGR of around 11.81% over the forecast period. There are certain factors that are affecting the market in a positive way which include technological advancement in devices, increasing awareness regarding aesthetic procedures, rising adoption of minimally invasive devices, and increasing obese population.
  • Earlier, anyone seeking medical assistance with cosmetic issues had only intrusive surgical procedures to choose from. Owing to the advances in the field of aesthetics, this is no longer the case. Medical aesthetic technology has advanced rapidly over the past two decades. The highly advanced technologies have offered a wide range of products and solutions to patients seeking medical assistance. New technologies are being developed and introduced into the market, including the use of laser, dynamic pulse control, radiofrequency, and infrared technologies. In recent years, skin-tightening and non-invasive fat technologies have created a new niche in the medical aesthetic technology market. They have been proven financially lucrative and are expected to dominate in the near future.
  • In the area of cellulite reduction, some of the emerging technologies hint at a future of improved outcomes with a positive effect on the overall US market. With such kind of innovations, the market for aesthetic device-based treatments continues to evolve. Furthermore, these advances are expected to make it affordable to the patient population, thereby reducing the number of patient visits and healthcare costs.

    United States Aesthetic Devices Market Manufacturers:

  • Hologic Inc. (Cynosure)
  • Alma Lasers
  • Lumenis Inc.
  • Syneron Medical Ltd
  • Sciton Inc.
  • Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Solta Medical, Inc.)
  • Allergan Inc.
  • El.en. (Asclepion Laser Technologies)
  • Cutera, Inc.
  • Venus Concept

    For Pre Order Inquiry of United States Aesthetic Devices Market Report @ https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244389

    Scope of the Report:

  • The scope of the US aesthetic devices market refers to all medical devices that are used for various cosmetic procedures, which include plastic surgery, unwanted hair removal, excess fat removal, anti-aging, aesthetic implants, skin tightening, etc., that are used for beautification, correction, and improvement of the body. Aesthetic procedures include both surgical and non-surgical procedures. The surgical procedure includes liposuction, breast implants, facelifts, radio frequency, and other related procedure. The non-surgical procedures include chemical peel, non-surgical liposuction, skin tightening procedures, etc.

    Key Market Trends:

    Breast Implants Sub-segment is Expected to Show Rapid Grow in the Implants Segment of the Market

    Breast implants are the most common and popular aesthetic surgery procedure in the developed markets, particularly in the United States. In aesthetic surgical procedures, there is breast augmentation, removal, breast lift, and reduction. All these procedures are expensive and range between USD 3,500 and USD 6,000, according to 2017, Plastic Surgery Statistics Report. Silicone implants are mostly preferred in nearly 90% of cases and the remaining prefer saline implants. It is also increasing its demand among teen male breast reduction. There are 0.5 million procedures were performed for the breast implants in female and males in the United States. In addition, breast reconstruction has observed the largest number of procedures, followed by breast reduction and breast implant removals.

    As it is opted by several celebrities and individuals who seek to improve their external appearance, the demand is expected to increase among the population and is expected to increase the market size at a modest rate over the forecast period.

    Price of Report: $ 3250 (SUL)

    Purchase United States Aesthetic Devices Market Report @ https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244389

    Some Factors Are Explained in United States Aesthetic Devices Market Report:

    1. Market dynamics:The United States Aesthetic Devices report shows the scope of the various commercial possibilities over the upcoming years and the positive revenue forecasts for the upcoming years. It also covers the information by various regions.
    2. Competitive Market Share:United States Aesthetic Devices market report offers a complete evaluation of the marketplace. It shows the qualitative insights and future projections of market. The estimates included in the report had been founded employing established research assumptions and methodologies. United States Aesthetic Devices market research report covers all information’s by product types, applications, and end-users.
    3. The Goal of the Report: The main goal of United States Aesthetic Devices market report is to provide a clear picture and a better understanding of the market for research report to the suppliers, manufacturers, and the distributors operational in it. The readers can gain a deep perception of market.

    United States Aesthetic Devices Market Report Covers the Following Factors:

    United States Aesthetic Devices Market

    Ask For Discount on United States Aesthetic Devices Market Report @ https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-discount/14244389

    Detailed TOC of United States Aesthetic Devices Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Increasing Obese Population
    4.2.2 Increasing Awareness Regarding Aesthetic Procedures and Rising Adoption of Minimally Invasive Devices
    4.2.3 Technological Advancement in Devices
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 Social Stigma Concerns
    4.3.2 Poor Reimbursement Scenario
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Type of Device
    5.1.1 Energy-based Aesthetic Device
    5.1.1.1 Laser-based Aesthetic Device
    5.1.1.2 Radiofrequency (RF) Based Aesthetic Device
    5.1.1.3 Light-based Aesthetic Device
    5.1.1.4 Ultrasound Aesthetic Device
    5.1.2 Non-energy-based Aesthetic Device
    5.1.2.1 Botulinum Toxin
    5.1.2.2 Dermal Fillers and Aesthetic Threads
    5.1.2.3 Chemical Peels
    5.1.2.4 Microdermabrasion
    5.1.2.5 Implants
    5.1.2.5.1 Facial Implants
    5.1.2.5.2 Breast Implants
    5.1.2.5.3 Other Impalnts
    5.1.2.6 Other Aesthetic Devices
    5.2 By Application
    5.2.1 Skin Resurfacing and Tightening
    5.2.2 Body Contouring and Cellulite Reduction
    5.2.3 Hair Removal
    5.2.4 Tattoo Removal
    5.2.5 Breast Augmentation
    5.2.6 Other Applications
    5.3 By End User
    5.3.1 Hospital
    5.3.2 Clinics
    5.3.3 Home Settings

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Hologic Inc. (Cynosure)
    6.1.2 Alma Lasers
    6.1.3 Lumenis Inc.
    6.1.4 Syneron Medical Ltd
    6.1.5 Sciton Inc.
    6.1.6 Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Solta Medical, Inc.)
    6.1.7 Allergan Inc.
    6.1.8 El.en. (Asclepion Laser Technologies)
    6.1.9 Cutera, Inc.
    6.1.10 Venus Concept

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

    About Industry Research:

    Industry Research is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Organization: Industry Research

    Phone: +44 20 3239 8187 / +14242530807

    Email: [email protected]

    Post Views: 148

    • Tags: , , , ,

    RSS Other Sources

    © 2021 Market Mirror