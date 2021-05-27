United States Hair Care Market (2019 – 2024) Will Grow and Hit 3.2% CAGR By 2024 and Stand Out as the Biggest Contributor to global Market | 360 Market Updates

United States Hair Care Market Report Title: “United States Hair Care Market Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2019 – 2024)”

United States Hair Care Market (2019 – 2024) report provides the accurate CAGR with complete market overview, list of key players, scope of the report, key market trends of United States Hair Care market and main aspects about why should buy this research report.

United States Hair Care Market Overview:

United States Hair Care market is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

– The United States haircare market has witnessed several changes over the past decade, with the emergence of various hair styling, hair regrowth, and hair colorant products. While the shampoo segment maintains dominance over the market studied, the hair colorant and conditioner segments have witnessed a rapid adoption over the forecast period.

– With a fashion-conscious youth population that is constantly informed about various hair care offerings, such as hair styling and colorant products that express individuality, consumer habits are driving the market studied.

– While the market players focus on offering a wide range of products to cater to various customer needs, they are challenged to maintain quality and to adhere to various government standards and regulations, in terms of product contents and side effects.

List of Key-players/Leading Manufacturers:

Procter & Gamble Co.

Unilever PLC

L’Oreal SA

Shiseido Group

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Kao Corporation