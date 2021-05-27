Vessel Traffic Management Market 2019-2025: Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players- Kongsberg Gruppen, Transas, Thales Group, Leonardo and more…
Vessel Traffic Management Market
A vessel traffic service (VTS) is a marine traffic monitoring system established by harbor or port authorities, similar to air traffic control for aircraft. Typical VTS systems use radar, closed-circuit television (CCTV), VHF radiotelephony and automatic identification system to keep track of vessel movements and provide navigational safety in a limited geographical area. The vessel traffic management market in the Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing sea transport, and government involvement in coastal and port security.
This report focuses on the global Vessel Traffic Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Vessel Traffic Management development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Kongsberg Gruppen
Transas
Thales Group
Leonardo
Saab
Indra Sistemas
Rolta India
Tokyo Keiki
Kelvin Hughes
L3 Technologies
Signalis
Frequentis
Terma
Vissim
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Port Management Information Systems
Global Maritime Distress Safety Systems
River Information Systems
AtoN Management and Health Monitoring Systems
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial
Defense
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Vessel Traffic Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Vessel Traffic Management development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
