Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
[email protected]

Veterinary Vaccines Market 2019 Forecast to 2024 Market Growth, Trends, Revenue, Share and Demands Research Report

GIVE US A TRY

Veterinary Vaccines Market 2019 Forecast to 2024 Market Growth, Trends, Revenue, Share and Demands Research Report

0
Press Release

Veterinary Vaccines

Veterinary Vaccines Market Research Report 2019 provides key analysis on the market status of the Veterinary Vaccines manufacturers with market size, growth, share, trends as well as industry cost structure. The study objectives are to present the Veterinary Vaccines development in United States, Europe and China. Veterinary Vaccines Market report presents in-depth analysis of Veterinary Vaccines which includes market size, share, growth and demand forecast until 2024 (in USD billion). Veterinary Vaccines market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by power of suppliers and consumers. Veterinary Vaccines market report also includes new upcoming technology of Veterinary Vaccines Industry that will helps to our clients.

Request Sample PDF of Veterinary Vaccines Market Report @ https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999634

Market Overview:

  • The veterinary vaccines market was valued at USD 7,226 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of about 5.78%, during the forecast period, 2019-2024. The veterinary vaccines market is expected to be driven by technological innovations in vaccines, increasing awareness regarding animal health, increasing investments by government bodies and associations, increased demand for animal protein, including milk, meat, eggs, and fish, and increased expenditure on healthcare for companion animals.
  • Anthrax is one of the most common livestock diseases in the world. According to a report published by WHO (World Health Organization), although national programs have resulted in the containment of anthrax globally, it is still prevalent, primarily due to the lack of experience of the most recent generations of veterinarians in identifying and reporting the disease and the discontinuation of vaccination against the disease.
  • From January to April 2015, disease reports from countries in North and West Africa, the Middle East, and East, South, and Southeast Asia mainly included foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) and H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) outbreaks, which are the two major transboundary animal diseases of economic concern, globally. This period was also characterized by the continued global spread of various avian influenza (AI) subtypes, regional spread of H5N1 HPAI in West Africa, and continued regional spread of lumpy skin disease (LSD) in the Middle East. Continuations of the ongoing regional epidemics of Ebola in West Africa and the Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV) in the Middle East were observed. Thus, increasing incidence of livestock diseases is the major factor driving the growth of the veterinary vaccines market, as these diseases can be eradicated with the periodic use of vaccines for animals.
  • Other factors which are driving the veterinary vaccines market growth are rising incidence of zoonotic diseases and initiatives taken by government agencies, animal associations, and leading players.

    Veterinary Vaccines Market Manufacturers:

  • Zoetis Animal Healthcare
  • Merck & Co.
  • Virbac SA
  • Hester Biosciences Ltd
  • Elanco
  • Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health GmbH
  • Ceva Sante Animale
  • Phibro Animal Health Corp.
  • HIPRA

    For Pre Order Inquiry of Veterinary Vaccines Market Report @ https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999634

    Scope of the Report:

  • The veterinary vaccines market has been segmented based on vaccine type, technology, and geography. By vaccine type, the market is divided into livestock vaccines and companion animal vaccines. By technology, the market is divided into live attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines, toxoid vaccines, recombinant vaccines, and other technologies.

    Key Market Trends:

    Canine Vaccines Sub-segment holds the Largest Market Share in the Companion Vaccine Segment

    Veterinary vaccines are used primarily for livestock, as they suffer from various diseases, such as bluetongue virus, foot-and-mouth disease (FMD), and rabies, among others. However, canine vaccine, which is a sub-segment of the companion animal vaccines segment, dominated the market in terms of revenue. Vaccination has long been a principal point of canine practice since it is one of the safest and most cost-effective means of infectious disease prevention. The rapid proliferation of companion animal vaccines, advancement in diagnostic services and vaccine technology, and concerns over vaccine safety have contributed to the strong growth of the canine vaccine segment. Moreover, the market is being positively affected by evolving vaccine protocols with continuous changing patterns of diseases and pet population.

    North America Dominates the Market by Value and Asia-Pacific is expected to grow with the Highest Growth Rate

    North America held the largest share of USD 3,191.72 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 4,491.75 million by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of 5.86%, over the forecast period. However, due to the increasing adoption of veterinary vaccines for quality food products and better animal health, Asia-Pacific is projected to experience rapid growth, while recording a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period.

    Price of Report: $ 4250 (SUL)

    Purchase Veterinary Vaccines Market Report @ https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999634

    Some Factors Are Explained in Veterinary Vaccines Market Report:

    1. Market dynamics:The Veterinary Vaccines report shows the scope of the various commercial possibilities over the upcoming years and the positive revenue forecasts for the upcoming years. It also covers the information by various regions.
    2. Competitive Market Share:Veterinary Vaccines market report offers a complete evaluation of the marketplace. It shows the qualitative insights and future projections of market. The estimates included in the report had been founded employing established research assumptions and methodologies. Veterinary Vaccines market research report covers all information’s by product types, applications, and end-users.
    3. The Goal of the Report: The main goal of Veterinary Vaccines market report is to provide a clear picture and a better understanding of the market for research report to the suppliers, manufacturers, and the distributors operational in it. The readers can gain a deep perception of market.

    Veterinary Vaccines Market Report Covers the Following Factors:

    Veterinary Vaccines Market

    Ask For Discount on Veterinary Vaccines Market Report @ https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-discount/13999634

    Detailed TOC of Veterinary Vaccines Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Increasing Incidence of Livestock Diseases
    4.2.2 Increasing Incidence of Zoonotic Diseases
    4.2.3 Initiatives by Government Agencies, Animal Associations, and Leading Players
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 High Storage Costs for Vaccines
    4.3.2 Shortage of Veterinarians and Skilled Farm Workers
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Vaccine Type
    5.1.1 Livestock Vaccines
    5.1.1.1 Bovine Vaccines
    5.1.1.2 Poultry Vaccines
    5.1.1.3 Porcine Vaccines
    5.1.1.4 Other Livestock Vaccines
    5.1.2 Companion Animal Vaccines
    5.1.2.1 Canine Vaccines
    5.1.2.2 Feline Vaccines
    5.1.2.3 Equine Vaccines
    5.2 By Technology
    5.2.1 Live Attenuated Vaccines
    5.2.2 Inactivated Vaccines
    5.2.3 Toxoid Vaccines
    5.2.4 Recombinant Vaccines
    5.2.5 Other Technologies
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 North America
    5.3.1.1 United States
    5.3.1.2 Canada
    5.3.1.3 Mexico
    5.3.2 Europe
    5.3.2.1 Germany
    5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
    5.3.2.3 France
    5.3.2.4 Italy
    5.3.2.5 Spain
    5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
    5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.3.3.1 China
    5.3.3.2 Japan
    5.3.3.3 India
    5.3.3.4 Australia
    5.3.3.5 South Korea
    5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
    5.3.4.1 GCC
    5.3.4.2 South Africa
    5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
    5.3.5 South America
    5.3.5.1 Brazil
    5.3.5.2 Argentina
    5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Zoetis Animal Healthcare
    6.1.2 Merck & Co.
    6.1.3 Virbac SA
    6.1.4 Hester Biosciences Ltd
    6.1.5 Elanco
    6.1.6 Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health GmbH
    6.1.7 Ceva Sante Animale
    6.1.8 Phibro Animal Health Corp.
    6.1.9 HIPRA

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

    About Industry Research:

    Industry Research is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Organization: Industry Research

    Phone: +44 20 3239 8187 / +14242530807

    Email: [email protected]

    Post Views: 126

    • Tags: , , , ,

    RSS Other Sources

    © 2021 Market Mirror