Wire Harness Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2022
A wire harness or cable harness is an assembly of electric wires or cable that transmits electric power or signals. Wires in a wire harness are bound together by cable lacing, straps, conduit, sleeves or a combination of all.
The analysts forecast the Global Wire Harness Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.89% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Wire Harness Market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of wire harnesses.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Wire Harness Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Aptiv
• FURUKAWA ELECTRIC
• Lear
• LEONI
• Sumitomo Electric Industries
• YAZAKI
Market driver
• Investments in telecommunication infrastructure
Market challenge
• Availability of counterfeit products
Market trend
• New availability of harness devices
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market ecosystem
• Market characteristics
• Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
• Market definition
• Market sizing 2017
• Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
• Bargaining power of buyers
• Bargaining power of suppliers
• Threat of new entrants
• Threat of substitutes
• Threat of rivalry
• Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
• Segmentation by application
• Comparison by application
• Automotive – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Telecom – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Medical – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Key leading countries
• Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
• Rapid expansions in EV sector
• New material advances in wire harness
• Emergence of wiring harness manufacturing using 3D printing technology
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Overview
• Landscape disruption
• Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Vendors covered
• Vendor classification
• Market positioning of vendors
• Aptiv
• FURUKAWA ELECTRIC
• Lear
• LEONI
• Sumitomo Electric Industries
• YAZAKI
Continued…..
