(2018 – 2023) Global Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market Share, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 7.32% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Healthcare IT Outsourcing market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Healthcare IT Outsourcing market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market are –

IBM

ORACLE

CERNER

MCKESSON

PHILIPS HEALTHCARE

SIEMENS HEALTHCARE

ACCENTURE

TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES

DELL

INFOSYS

The global Healthcare IT Outsourcing market has been estimated to reach USD 45,011.83 million for 2017. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.32% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. North America dominates the market due to the growing pressure to cut healthcare costs and rise in application management services.

Lack of Infrastructure or Funding Needed For Better and Secured It Facilities

The adoption of IT is increasing in the healthcare industry, however, requires specific infrastructure to handle the amount of data that is collected and processed using such methods. Storing healthcare data is a tedious task because of amounts of data being generated every fraction of a second. Moreover, maintaining integrity of the data is a challenging job in itself in the modern era of cybercrime. People in the developing economies still lag behind, when it comes to adopting new technologies and using them. Moreover, the devices that aid healthcare IT come with large investments for installment and incur maintenance costs this makes IT outsourcing in these settings a better option. This drives the growth of the Healthcare IT outsourcing market.

Additionally, Increased patient-centric & value- based approach in healthcare, shortage of In-house properly trained IT professionals, Government’s focus on introducing IT in healthcare, and Reduction in operational cost and healthcare cost are also driving Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market.

Threat to Data Security and Confidentiality

Confidentiality of patient data available in, both, offline and online domains in healthcare systems is a basic principle. The technological advancements in transforming healthcare system are creating data traffic, which poses a challenge to interpret and use that data. Moreover, the new emerging insurance models and electronic information transmission increase the complexity of managing protected health information (PHI).

Lack of standard platform and Shortcomings in performance as compared to expectations are also acting as a restraint for Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market.

North America to Dominate the Market

The Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market is segmented by application (Payer HCIT Outsourcing and Providers HCIT Outsourcing Market), end user (Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Research and others) and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa).

The market is dominated by North America with the largest share particularly due to high number of healthcare companies, highly innovative and unique requirements. Presence of skilled professionals for managing big data and growing population is covered under insurance policy as per HIPPA Act.

