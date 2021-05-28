Ac Hose Market Plying for Significant Growth During 2017 – 2025

AC Hose are important parts of the AC assembly of an automotive. AC hoses help to attach a pipe to the air-conditioning unit and intake/exit units in an Automotive. AC Hose aid in the air flow to and fro the AC unit in a vehicle. Both AC pipe and hose are designed to bear high pressure in all environments. In working condition, an AC pipe faces the pressure of 25–30 bar whereas an AC Hose faces a pressure of 10-15 bar which can jump to 25–30 bar in emergency mode. Both AC pipes and hose are produced with high-quality material since they are prone to break during the work due to high pressure. AC pipes are more prone to wear and tear under normal working conditions and can quickly face corrosion, material fatigue, increased pressure in the system, accidents and environmental influences. AC hoses are made of metals, polymers or plastic which by its function must have high tensile strength and must not break during the work. All the Automotive are bound to have an air conditioning unit due to government regulations for the auto manufacturers. AC Hose market is expected to witness an escalating demand globally due to increasing automotive market and vast usage among all varieties of automotive.

AC Hose: Market Dynamics

AC Hose market is mainly driven by the increasing demand in of automotive globally. AC Pipes and hoses in a vehicle are prone to wear, tear and damage which also boost the demand. Many new advanced materials are springing in the market every day which is used in AC Hose. AC Hose will witness a rise in the demand because of its use in cars, SUV, Sedan, TUV, XUV and other types of Automotive. High-quality polymer products are getting traction in the market especially in luxury vehicle segment. Factor that fuels up the growth of the AC Hose market is that the affordable price of AC Hose because of cheap production cost. AC Hose market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to its versatile benefits.

However, AC Hose comes along with many restraints. AC Hose is purely dependent on the type of material used which can hinder the quality of finished product and cost. Also, some of the factors need to check before production of hoses and pipe are the temperature of the material and the resulting polymer melt temperature, Melt index and Shear rate of the process. All these factors can result in the change of composition and strength of the finished product.

AC Hose market have an opportunity in high-quality materials which can give better strength to the pipe and hoses.

AC Hose: Market Segmentation

AC Hose market can be segmented on the basis of types of Raw Material Used, which include:

Rubber

Metal

PE

Others

AC Hose market can be segmented on the basis of size, which include:

Pipe 1/2” 1/4” 3/8” 5/8” 3/4″ Others

Hose #6 #8 #10 #12 Others



AC Hose market can be segmented on the basis of types of Automotive, which include:

Passenger Cars Sedan SUV TUV XUV Convertibles Coupes Others

Light Commercial vehicles Mini Vans Wagons Others

Buses and Coaches

Heavy trucks

AC Hose: Segment Outlook

AC Hose market can be segmented on the type of raw material which include rubber, metal, PE and others. AC Hose market can be segmented on the types of size which include Pipe (1/2”, 1/4”, 3/8”, 5/8”, 3/4″ and Others) and Hose (#6, #8, #10, #12 and Others) . AC Hose market can also be segmented on basis of types of Automotive which include Passenger Cars (Sedan, SUV, TUV, XUV, Convertibles, Coupes and Others), Light Commercial vehicles (Mini Vans, Wagons and Others), Buses and Coaches and Heavy trucks.

AC Hose: Regional Outlook

Regional coverage for AC Hose market includes North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Japan. AC Hose market witnesses a high demand in APEJ because of the high investments in the region. A large number of manufacturing units are based in South Asian countries like China, Taiwan, South Korea and India. AC Hose market is expected to grow significantly in APEJ region as investors are still opening new production facilities in the region.

AC Hose: Market Players

The market players in AC Hose market are Parker Hannifin Corp, Kynar, Gates Corporation, Tubes International, Automotive-Electrical (Mirfield) Limited, Vishwakarma Auto Pipes, Everco and many more.