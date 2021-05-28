Ankylosing Spondylitis Treatment Market to Witness Increase in Revenues by 2021

Ankylosing spondylitis is a chronic inflammatory disease that affects the spine. It is a type of arthritis, in which spine bones grow or fuse together, causing the spine to become rigid. Symptoms of ankylosing spondylitis include pain and stiffness from the neck to the lower back, bony fusion, and pain in the ligaments and tendons. These symptomatic changes may be mild or severe, and may lead to a stooped-over posture. The prevalence of ankylosing spondylitis is seen in about 0.1% to 0.5% of the adult population worldwide. It can occur at any age irrespective of gender; however, higher prevalence has been observed among males between the ages of 15–30 years.

The exact cause of ankylosing spondylitis is still unknown; however, a genetic link has been observed in some cases. People suffering from ankylosing spondylitis carry a gene called HLA-B27. Ankylosing spondylitis can be diagnosed via X-rays of the back and pelvis; or by physical examination. Currently, a cure for ankylosing spondylitis is not available on the market; the available treatments mainly help reduce the discomfort caused by ankylosing spondylitis. Various treatment options include: hysical and occupational therapy, exercises, medications and surgery.

Various medications available for ankylosing spondylitis treatment are: Disease-modifying anitrheumatic drugs (DMARDs), such as methotrexate; nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), such as ibuprofen, naproxen, and aspirin; and biologics, such as enbrel, humira, cimzia and remicade.

The ankylosing spondylitis treatment market is growing at a significant rate due to the increasing prevalence of ankylosing spondylitis and rising awareness about diagnostics and treatments for the disease. In addition, government initiatives and improving healthcare infrastructure are driving the market for ankylosing spondylitis treatment. However, factors such as the high cost of treatment and lack of skilled surgeons and physiotherapists restrain the market from growing.

North America dominates the global market for ankylosing spondylitis treatment due to the high prevalence of the disease and increased adoption of ankylosing spondylitis treatment options in the region. In addition, technological advancements are driving ankylosing spondylitis treatment in North America. Asia, followed by Europe, is expected to experience high growth rate in the ankylosing spondylitis treatment market over the next few years. China and India are expected to be the fastest-growing ankylosing spondylitis treatment markets in the Asian region. Some of the key driving forces for ankylosing spondylitis treatment market in emerging countries are a large pool of patients and rising government initiatives in the form of funding.

The increasing prevalence of ankylosing spondylitis itself is a major factor impelling the global ankylosing spondylitis treatment market. In addition, factors such as rising awareness, technological advancements, government initiatives and improvement in the reimbursement scenario augur well for the global ankylosing spondylitis treatment market. However, factors such as high treatment costs and a dearth of experienced professionals are restraining the global ankylosing spondylitis treatment market. In addition, a low adoption rate of ankylosing spondylitis treatment options is restraining the market.

Growing population and economies in the developing countries such as India and China are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the global ankylosing spondylitis treatment market. Innovation of new, more efficient products is expected to offer growth opportunities for the global ankylosing spondylitis treatment market. A rising number of mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, and more collaborations and partnerships are some of the latest trends that have been observed in the global ankylosing spondylitis treatment market.

