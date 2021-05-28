Battery Cases Market Size to Incur Rapid Extension at Magnifying CAGR 2018 to 2025 – Research Strategy, Growth Opportunities and Forecast Report

A battery case is a device that is used to protect and charge the battery of a mobile device. It is majorly utilized due to increased phone usage, resulting in early battery drainage. It offers a battery backup of about 15-30 hours, depending on the battery capacity. In addition, it is a portable device that can be used to charge and simultaneously protect phones.

The growth of the global battery case market is driven by higher internet dependency for business & personal needs and surge in smartphone usage. Moreover, the trend of wireless accessories has been increasing since the past few decades, which fuels the market growth. Furthermore, increase in need for convenience, in terms of mobility and ease of usage, is expected to propel the growth of the battery case market.

The report includes the study of the global battery case market with respect to the drivers and restraints based on regional analysis. In addition, the study includes Porter’s five forces analysis of the industry to determine the impact of suppliers, competitors, new entrants, substitutes, and buyers on the market growth.

The battery case market is segmented into price range, distribution channel, and region. Based on price range, the market is categorized into low, medium, and premium. By distribution channel, it is classified into online and offline.

Region wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY PRICE RANGE

Low

Medium

Premium

BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Online

Offline

BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED

Apple, Inc.

Samsung

ZAGG Inc.

Otterbox

Incipio

EMTEC

ZeroLemon LLC

Alpatronix

Maxboost

Anker Innovations Ltd.

