Biodegradable Mulch Film Market Competitive landscape, Growth Strategies for Business Development, Analysis & Forecast, 2017 – 2025

Often when people talk about films – it is perceived to be plastic of various thickness rectangle or square in shape. Plastic films consist of a broad category of materials that can be simple or complex depending on the design as per demands of a particular product or package. Film are made with different resins, each of which has a unique combination of properties that makes it compatible for certain applications. For example, low density polyethylene (LDPE) film, Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) film. But since such films are not biodegradable and are not apt for to be used in for agricultural purpose, biodegradable mulch film were produced for some specific purpose. Biodegradable plastic mulches that are commercially available are films which are made of plant starch; these are prepared by using conventional plastics processing technology. However, due to the poor mechanical properties of starch, including its brittleness, starch must be blended with other polymers and/or plasticizers to make it more sustainable and thus capable enough to be used. Biodegradable mulch film due to its chemical properties and characteristics is least harmful when used for agricultural purposes. Considering its beneficial use and unique characteristics it is anticipated that biodegradable mulch film market will register comparatively high CAGR.

Biodegradable Mulch Film Market: Drivers and Restraints

Primary driver for biodegradable mulch film is its extensive use in agricultural purpose. Use of biodegradable mulch film has many benefits – it helps in maintaining soil temperature, speed up the germination and cultivation cycles, long-term sustaining of nutritious soil, cost and labor efficient, eliminate or reduce the use of herbicides and pesticides, reduce water consumption, keep fertilizers and nutrients closer to the plant, prevent fruits & vegetables from direct contact with the soil. Countries such as in Spain, Australia etc. biodegradable mulch film are used extensively in order to benefit the cultivation process in agriculture.

Involvement of plasticizers in manufacturing of biodegradable mulch film can make it harmful, inappropriate use of chemicals by manufacturer in order to make profits, lack of awareness among farmers about the benefits of biodegradable mulch film, high price of biodegradable films are few possible factors which can act as restraint for the growth of biodegradable mulch film market.

Biodegradable Mulch Film Market: Market Segmentation

Based on type of applications, the global biodegradable mulch film can be segmented into:

Fruits & Vegetables

Flowers & Plants

Oilseeds & Grains

Based on sales of channel, the global biodegradable mulch film market can be segmented into:

B2B

B2C

Based on types, the global biodegradable mulch film market can be segmented into:

Starch

Starch blended with polylactic acid (PLA)

Starch blended with polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)

Starch blended with polyhydroxyhexanoate (PHH)

Starch blended with polylactic acid aliphatic copolymer (CPLA)]

Biodegradable Mulch Film Market: Overview

Globally, biodegradable mulch film market growth can be seen most in North America and West Europe. In North America country such as U.S., Canada have huge potential to drive the growth of biodegradable mulch film market owing to the reason that these countries has adopted world’s best of cultivation techniques in order to boost cultivation process. In Western Europe the growth of biodegradable mulch film market is anticipated to be next of North America with similar kind of trends which can be observed in North America. In APEJ, country such as China, India with two huge population are adopting various techniques in order to meet food demand. Eastern Europe comes next to APEJ in biodegradable mulch film and it has been anticipated that the biodegradable mulch film market will grow in Eastern Europe over the forecast period. MEA and Latin America is in nascent stage for biodegradable mulch film market but with adoption of new techniques and tools for cultivation will boost biodegradable mulch film market.

Biodegradable Mulch Film Market: Regional Outlook

A region level segmentation is completed for Biodegradable Mulch Film s Market

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Biodegradable Mulch Film Market: Key players

The prominent players as of date whose products are in market are: BioBag International AS, Dubois Agrinovation, BASF, Organix Solutions., Iris Polymers, Robert Marvel Plastic Mulch LLC