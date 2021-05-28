Cable Management Market in Europe to Garner Significant Growth at Modest CAGR says Panduit, Chatsworth Products, Nexans, Schneider Electric, Leviton Manufacturing Co., and HellermannTyton

The Europe cable management market report focuses on its types, active companies, end users, and geographical presence. The study involves perennial installation revenue coupled with the services, which include installation, maintenance, and efficient utilization of resources. The report includes data about companies, such as Legrand, Eaton, Leviton, ABB Group, and others, which are active in the cable management market including their strategic development and financial information analysis.

Expansion of digitization, proliferation of data centers, rapid industrialization, global expansion, and upsurge in demand for renewable energy commercialization are the major factors that drive the growth of the Europe cable management market. However, fluctuation in prices of raw materials and fragmented nature of the market due to the presence of numerous players restrict the market growth.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

Cooper Industries (Eaton),

Legrand, Prysmian S.p.A.,

Atkore International Holdings Inc.,

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.,

Panduit,

Thomas & Betts (ABB group),

Chatsworth Products,

Nexans,

Schneider Electric SE,

HellermannTyton

The Europe cable management market is segmented based on type, end-user industry, and geography. The market types are distribution board, junction box, conduits, trunking, cable tray, bar, and others. The end users of the cable management market include IT & telecom, commercial construction, healthcare, energy, manufacturing & automation, marine, mining, and others. Furthermore, the market is studied across several countries in the European region, which include the UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe.

The profiles of major market players, such as Cooper Industries (Eaton), Legrand, Prysmian S.p.A., Atkore International Holdings Inc., Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., Panduit, Thomas & Betts (ABB group), Chatsworth Products, Nexans, Schneider Electric SE, and HellermannTyton along with their comprehensive competitive analysis are included in the report.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the Europe cable management market.

An in-depth analysis is detailed by constructing market estimations for key market segments between 2017 and 2024.

This report includes a detailed quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2024, to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

An extensive analysis of the market is conducted by understanding key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

Porter’s five forces model analysis of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers participating in the market.

The current and future trends have been identified to determine the overall attractiveness while deducing profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Distribution Board

Wall Mounted

Flush Mounted

Junction Box

Wall Mounted

Flush Mounted

Conduits

Pliable

Rigid

Trunking

Pliable

Rigid

Cable Tray

Bus Bar

Others

By End User

IT & Telecom

Commercial Construction

Healthcare

Energy

Manufacturing & Automation

Marine

Mining

Others

By Country

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

