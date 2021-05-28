Current Technological Advancements on Global Electrophoresis Market SWOT Analysis & Technological Innovation by Leading Industry Experts

Electrophoresis is a technique used for separation of proteins and nucleic acids. This technique is primarily used for RNA and DNA analysis. It is also used in biochemistry for separation of molecules based on size, affinity, or charge. The separation of proteins based on size, purity, and density is carried out using electrophoresis. The simplicity in using this technique enables its use in various applications, such as diagnosis of hemoglobinopathies, vaccine analysis, antibody analysis, and drug quality control.

Increasing use of next-generation sequencing, industry-academic collaborations, and increasing government funding for research on electrophoresis are factors driving the growth of the world electrophoresis market. However, time consuming operation and availability of alternative technologies are hindering the growth of the market. On the other hand, increasing demand for personalized medicine and focus on proteomics research create opportunities in the market.

The world electrophoresis market is segmented based on product, application, end user, and geography. The products discussed in the report are 1D & 2D gel electrophoresis, agarose & polyacrylamide gel, capillary electrophoresis, isoelectric focusing, isotachophoresis, CZE, CGE, MEKC, reagents, and informatics. The applications covered in the report include diagnostic, research, and quality control & process validation. The end user segment is further classified into academic institutions, hospitals & diagnostic centers, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and research organizations. Geographically, the market is segmented based on North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).

The prominent companies operating in the market are Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QAIGEN N.V., PerkinElmer Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Harvard BioScience Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Helena Laboratories, GE Healthcare, and Shimadzu Corporation. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, expansions, joint ventures, agreements, new product launches, and others are some of the strategies adopted by prominent companies to strengthen their position in the market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

The report offers a detailed analysis of key driving and restraining factors of the world electrophoresis market.

This report offers an in-depth quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2015 and 2020, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

An exhaustive analysis of key strategies adopted by leading manufacturers helps in understanding competitive scenario.

The report provides an extensive analysis of current and future market status of the world electrophoresis market.

Comprehensive analysis has been done in this report by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2015 and 2020.

An extensive analysis of current research and clinical developments within the world electrophoresis market is provided with key market dynamic factors that help in understanding the behavior of the market.

The world electrophoresis market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Product

Electrophoresis

Agarose & Polyacrylamide Gel

Capillary Electrophoresis

Isoelectric Focusing

Isotachophoresis

CZE

CGE

MEKC

Reagents

Informatics

By Application

Diagnostic

Research

Quality Control & Process Validation

By End User

Academic Institutions

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Research Organizations

By Geography

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA)

