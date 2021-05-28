Dehydrated Fruits & Vegetables Market Research 2019 – Industry Based On, Price Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Gross Margin and Porters Five Force Analysis by Forecast to 2023

Market Overview:

Dehydrated Fruits And Vegetables Market Is Expected To Grow To A Valuation Of UDS 38 BN By 2023 End And Attain A CAGR Of 7.95 % During The Assessment Period Of 2019-2023.

Dehydrated fruits and vegetable are likely to boost the production of such beverages. These factors are expected to drive the market. The increasing demand for superfruit products due to a rise in health consciousness among people is another expected reason contributing to the global dehydrated fruits and vegetables market. Hike in disposable income and need for ready to eat food owing to burgeoning urbanization are anticipated to augment the market expansion. Market Research Future (MRFR) assert that the global Dehydrated Fruits and Vegetables Moisture supports increased enzymatic reaction and increases chances of microbial growth. Hence, dehydration is one of the most common methods for the preservation of fruits and vegetables. Removal of water from fruits and vegetables increases the shelf life of fruits and vegetables to a greater extent without interfering their nutritional value. Dehydrated fruits and vegetables are also easy to transport from one place to another for dealers who trade in grocery and food items. The decreases spoilage rate of eatables is also benefiting the retailer shops for they can retain such products for a prolonged time. The non-carbonated beverages is popular among its consumers because of its natural flavored taste derived from fruits and vegetables.

Key Competitors:

The mentionable companies operating in the dehydrated fruits & vegetable market listed by MRFR are FutureCeuticals, Inc. (U.S.), Kanegrade Limited (U.K), DMH Ingredients (U.S.), Paradise Fruits Solutions Gmbh & Co. (Germany), Baobab Foods, LLC (U.S.), NutraDry (Australia), Activz LLC (U.S.), Saipro Biotech Private Limited (India),Milne MicroDried (U.S), and Herbafood Ingredients GmbH (Germany)

Industry News:

April 2019: Duas Rodas that produces and markets food and drink related ingredients, launched dotNAT natural ingredients platform in order to expand its manufacturing portfolio.

Segmental Analysis:

The dehydrated fruits & vegetable market study by MRFR has been performed in segments for the lucid understanding of drivers, trends, constraints, and opportunity the dehydrated fruits & vegetable market has to offer. Hence, the global dehydrated fruits & vegetable market study is segmented by type and form.

Based on type, the market is segmented into fruits & vegetables. Among the types, the fruits segment is likely to lead during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The fruits segment is further classified into apricots, apples, bananas, pineapple, cherries, and others. The apricots segment is likely to proliferate at a growth rate of 8.06 % by 2023 end. The vegetable segment is narrowed down to onions, tomato, mushrooms, garlic, and others.

Based on form, the dehydrated fruits & vegetable market is classified into granules, powder, and others. The powder segment is anticipated to grasp a considerable market share in the upcoming years.

Regional Insights:

The Market for Dehydrated Fruits and Vegetables is segmented into regions such as Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America and Middle East & Africa are the places on which MRFR has concentrated its regional dehydrated fruits & vegetable market study.

The North American dehydrated fruits & vegetable market is anticipated to generate maximum revenue by 2023 end. The estimated valuation of the market is USD 12.32 billion, and the regional market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.69% during 2017-2023. Technical advancements coupled with the existence of majority of the key market players in the region are likely to fuel the regional market growth in the forthcoming years.

The Asia Pacific regional market is anticipated to experience an accelerated growth rate during the MRFR assessment period.