Digital Business Support System Market 2019 Segmentation, Application, Technological Development and Forecast to 2025| Accenture, Amdocs, Capgemini, CSG International, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies, IBM, Infosys, Nokia, Tata Consultancy Services

Telecommunications service providers use business support systems as a component to run their business operation towards customers. Digital business support systems or Digital BSS deals with the operations such as order taking, revenues, and payment issues in a digitalized manner.

The digital business support system market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the introduction of customized business support system solutions and new commercial models. Furthermore, reduced operational costs increased online transactions, and rapidly growing scope of mobile devices further fuels the digital business support system market. However, time and cost constraints negatively affect the growth of the digital business support system market. Nonetheless, telecom sectors offer lucrative opportunities for the digital business support system market and the major players during the forecast period.

Top Key Players: Accenture plc, Amdocs, Capgemini SE, CSG International, Inc., Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM, Infosys Limited, Nokia Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Limited.

The “Global Digital Business Support System Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of digital business support system market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment, end-use industry, and geography. The global digital business support system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading digital business support system market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global digital business support system market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, and end-use industry. Based on component, the market is segmented as solutions and service. By solutions segment, the market is further sub-segmented into product management, customer management, revenue management, and order management. On the other hand, the market by service is further classified as consulting, implementation, training and education, license and maintenance, and others. On the basis of the deployment, the market is segmented as cloud-based and on-premises. The market on the basis of the end-use industries is classified as BFSI, telecommunication, automotive, healthcare, consumer goods, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global digital business support system market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The digital business support system market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting digital business support system market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the digital business support system market in these regions

The reports cover key developments in the digital business support system market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players.

