Digital Radiography Market Global Industry Analysis and Forecast Market Estimated to Record Highest CAGR 2017 – 2025

Digital Radiography market is growing at a significant growth rate due to increasing usage in digital medical imaging, ultrasound, magnetic resonance, film radiography, computed tomography and others. Furthermore, the increasing scope of digitalization in healthcare for patient diagnosis, accurate test results and other is also creating new opportunities for Digital Radiography technology.

Digital Radiography is another type of x-ray imaging in which digital sensors are used for creating an image of similar contrast to conventional radiography. This Digital Radiography uses digital image capture device in place of x-ray film. Moreover Digital Radiography reduces the radiation exposure up to 75% due to which doctors prefer using Digital Radiography in place of x-rays. These Digital Radiography technology improves the x-ray image quality that can surpass traditional film, bringing out tiny fractures and imperfections that might have been missed on film.

Digital Radiography Market: Drivers and Challenges

The major factor driving the adoption of Digital Radiography is the increasing need of enhanced x-ray images. These Digital Radiography technology allow user to control the exposure of each image in real time so that user can make images darker or lighter, color changes and superimpose textures as per requirement. Moreover, Digital Radiography excludes the usage of Automatic film processors which have harmful odor and longer waiting time.

The key challenge for Digital Radiography is that to achieve enhanced productivity Digital Radiography needs to be integrated with existing information system including the hospital and radiology information systems and others. Moreover, with the increasing usage of Digital Radiography the new features of this technology such as dual-energy subtraction, tomosynthesis, and temporal subtraction, will likely require additional workstation tools beyond those currently available for Computed Radiography.

Digital Radiography Market: Segmentation

Digital Radiography can be segmented on the basis of applications such as Chest Imaging, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular Imaging, mammography and others.

Digital Radiography can also be segmented on the basis of its end-users such as Hospitals and diagnostic centers.

Recent Development

July, 2014 — Konica Minolta Medical Imaging announced a partnership with Del Medical, a source of radiography products that brings together Konica Minolta’s AeroDR wireless panel with Del Medical’s X-ray systems for a complete digital radiography solution.

In October, 2016 DKSH Business Unit Technology has signed an agreement with Philips to provide marketing, sales, distribution and logistics as well as training for Philips’ Digital Radiography (DXR) portfolio in West Malaysia

