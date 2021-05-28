Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Outlook Development Factors, Latest Opportunities and Forecast 2027 | Key Players: Alibaba Group Holding, D-Wave Systems, Alphabet, Huawei Technologies, IBM Corporation, ID Quantique, Intel

Quantum computing is different than conventional computing and makes use of quantum mechanical phenomena such as entanglement and superposition to perform computation. The quantum computer provides high computational power due to which it is gaining popularity. Rising awareness about quantum computing among various industry verticals such as BFSI, automotive, and government among others is driving the growth of enterprise quantum computing market.

Growing investments for the development of quantum computing and increasing demand for high computational power are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of enterprise quantum computing market. However, the lack of skilled employees is the primary factor that might hinder the growth of enterprise quantum computing market. Increasing investments by government bodies related to enterprise quantum computing are expected to support the growth of the market in the coming years.

Top Key Players: Alibaba Group Holding Limited, D-Wave Systems Inc., Alphabet, Inc. (Google LLC), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation, ID Quantique, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Rigetti & Co, Inc., Toshiba Research Europe Ltd.

The “Global Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the enterprise quantum computing industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of enterprise quantum computing market with detailed market segmentation by offering, deployment, application, end-user industry and geography. The global enterprise quantum computing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading enterprise quantum computing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the enterprise quantum computing market.

The global enterprise quantum computing market is segmented on the basis of o offering, deployment, application, and end-user industry. Based offering, the market is segmented as hardware, software, and service. On the basis of the deployment the market is segmented as on-premise and cloud. On the basis of application the market is divided artificial intelligence and machine learning, optimization, simulation and data modelling, cyber security, others. On the basis of end-user industry the market is segmented as IT and telecom, BFSI, energy and power, government, manufacturing, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global enterprise quantum computing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The enterprise quantum computing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting enterprise quantum computing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the enterprise quantum computing market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the enterprise quantum computing market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players.

