European microscopy market is growing due to Rising focus on nanotechnology, increasing federal support and technological advancements.

Microscopy is a field of science in which objects are not visible to bare eye can be viewed under microscope. It is used to observe macromolecules and macromolecular complexes at sub-nanometer resolution. Microscopy enables scientists, physicians, and doctors to view live, transparent, and unstained cells. The visualization of patterns, location, and intercellular details of cells and tissues is possible due to microscopy. Dental procedures are carried out with ease and accuracy with the help of microscopes.

Rising focus on nanotechnology, increasing federal support, and technological advancements propel growth of the European microscopy market. Whereas, high cost of microscope is hindering the growth of the market. On the other hand, new application areas such as quantum dots present opportunities for growth.

The European microscopy market is segmented based on product, application, end user, and countries. The product segment is further classified into optical, confocal, electron, and scanning. The optical products are further divided into fluorescence and super-resolution. Semiconductor, life science, and nanotechnology are applications covered in the report. The end user segment is further classified into academic institutes and industries. The countries such as Germany, France, Italy, Sweden, Switzerland, U.K., Netherlands, and others would register growth in forecast period.

The prominent companies operating in the market are Bruker Corporation, Carl Zeiss AG, Danaher Corporation, Danish Micro Engineering, FEI Company, Vision Engineering, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Jeol Ltd., Nikon Corporation, Olympus Corporation, and Vision Engineering. They have implemented key strategies, such as partnerships, agreements, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, expansions, joint ventures, and others to strengthen their position in the market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

Geographically, the European microscopy market is segmented into Germany, France, Italy, Sweden, Switzerland, U.K., Netherlands, and others.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

The European Microscopy Market By Product Optical Fluorescence Super-Resolution Confocal Electron Scanning

The European Microscopy Market By Application Semiconductor Life Science Nanotechnology

The European Microscopy Market By End User Academic Institutes Industries

The European Microscopy Market By Country Germany France Italy Sweden Switzerland U.K. Netherlands



Key Market Player: