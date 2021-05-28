Gastrointestinal (GI) Drug Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6% till 2023 | MRFR

Gastroesophageal reflux is the most common disease and is responsible for generating a good market. The major driving factor for this market are increasing prevalence of many gastrointestinal disease. In addition to this, technological advances, infrastructure development increasing investment in research activity and increasing awareness about the availability of treatment are responsible for providing fuel for the growth of the market. While incorrect self-diagnosis and availability of many misbranded drug are the major restraining factor for the growth of market.

Top Players:

AstraZeneca Plc.(UK), Johnson & Johnson (US), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan), Eisai Co., Ltd. (Japan), Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (US), Sanofi Ltd. (France), Valeant (US), Abbott Laboratories(US), Allergan Plc (US), Bayer AG (Germany), Janssen Biotech Inc. (US), AbbVie Inc. (US), Janssen Biotech (US), GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (UK), Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Germany).

Request Free Sample Copy at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/608



Segmentation:



Europe, Middle East and Africa gastrointestinal drugs market has been segmented on the basis of Drug Category they are segmented into Acid Neutralizers, Laxatives and Antidiarrheal, antiemetic, Anti-inflammatory drugs and other. Acid Neutralizers are further sub segmented into Antacids, H2 antagonists, Proton pump inhibitors and others. By Route of Administration they are segmented into Oral, Parenteral and rectal. By disease type they are segmented into Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Other. By End User Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies and Other

Regional Analysis

Europe is the second major contributor in the GI drug market globally. Total Europe and Middle East and Africa GI drug market in 2016 was approximately USD$ 15 million. Germany and France are the major contributor of the market this is due to a huge number of patient suffering from different GI problems. About 9.2% of total population in France is suffering from acute or chronic GI problems. This is the major factor responsible for the growth of market. Due to saturation of market in this region the market is growing at a steady CAGR of 4.5 % during 2017-2023.

The report for Europe, Middle East and Africa Gastrointestinal Drugs Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different markets segments and regions.

Access Full Report with TOC at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/europe-gastrointestinal-drugs-market-608

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]