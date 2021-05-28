Global 3D Laser Scanners Market 2019 by Manufacturers Faro, Trimble, Topcon, Hexagon (Leica), Nikon Metrology, Creaform (AMETEK),…etc | 3D Laser Scanners Industry Regions |Type and Application | Forecast to 2024
3D Laser Scanning is a non-contact, non-destructive technology that digitally captures the shape of physical objects using a line of laser light. 3D laser scanners create €œpoint clouds€ of data from the surface of an object. In other words, 3D laser scanning is a way to capture a physical object€™s exact size and shape into the computer world as a digital 3-dimensional representation.
Faro, Trimble, Topcon, Hexagon (Leica), Nikon Metrology, Creaform (AMETEK), Teledyne Optech, Z+F GmbH, Maptek, Kreon Technologies, Shapegrabber, Surphaser, Riegl, 3D Digital, Carl Zeiss
- Handheld
- Tripod Mounted
- Automated & CMM-based
- Desktop & Stationary.
- Aerospace and Defense
- Medical and Healthcare
- Architecture and Engineering
- Oil and gas
- Energy and Power
- Automotive and Transportation
- Manufacturing and Others
- What are the cutting-edge technologies responsible for driving the growth of the market?
- What are the main applications of the market? What are the growth prospects to the market applications into the market?
- At what stage of development are the key market products?
- What are the shortcomings that has to face to become commercially viable? Is their growth and commercialization dependent on cost declines or technological/application breakthroughs?
- What is the outlook for the industry?
- What difference does performance characteristics of 3D Laser Scanners creates from those of established entities?
