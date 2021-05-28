Global Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market Outlook to 2023 Leading Players – Nutanix, VMware, NetApp, Cisco

The report entitled “Global Hyper Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023)”, provides analysis of the global hyper converged infrastructure market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth of the industry. The analysis includes the market by value and regional value of hyper converged infrastructure market.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global hyper converged infrastructure market has also been forecasted for the years 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Nutanix, VMware(Dell Technologies Inc.), NetApp Inc. and Cisco are some of the key players operating in the global hyper converged infrastructure market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.

Company Coverage

Nutanix

VMware(Dell Technologies Inc.)

NetApp Inc.

Cisco

Region Coverage

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Executive Summary

Hyper converged infrastructure (HCI) is referred as an information technology which is a combination of various elements namely storage, computing and networking which are virtualized in order to provide a single system for users and decrease the complexities related to data center and upturn scalability. HCI is composed of virtualized computing (hypervisor), software-defined storage, and virtualized networking. Hyper converged infrastructure is very flexible, reliable, software driven, etc. which gives it an edge over the traditional converged infrastructure.

On the basis of hypervisor, HCI market can be segmented into three categories. VMware, KVM and Hyper-V. Whereas, the market is categorized into four sections on the basis of application. These are Virtual desktop infrastructure, Server virtualization, data Protection and Remote office/Branch Office.

Usually before deployment of a hyper converged infrastructure (HCI), three steps are to be followed. First, measure and define the workload, second: selection of the right infrastructure, and lastly, planning and deploying of the HCI. There are many advantages which are associated with the HCI implementation, but top three advantages includes flexibility, predictability and simplicity, which makes hyper converged infrastructure very reliable.

The global hyper converged infrastructure market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2016-2018 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2019-2023 tremendously. The hyper converged infrastructure market is expected to increase due many growth drivers such as shifting workload towards public cloud, growing HCI adoption rate by emerging countries, demand from healthcare industry, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as Limitations due to dual-socket servers, challenges of hci implementation, etc. Global hyper converged infrastructure market is expected to observe some new market trends such as shift to subscription-based contracts, moving towards edge computing, etc.

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

Introduction 2.1 Hyper Convergence Infrastructure (HCI): An Overview 2.1.1 Hyper Convergence Infrastructure: Definition

2.1.2 HCI Vs. CI

2.1.3 HCI Industry Synopsis

2.1.4 HCI Industry : Based on the Hypervisor Type

2.1.5 HCI Industry : Based on the Application

2.1.6 Requisites for Deploying HCI

2.1.7 Advantages of Using Hyper Converged Infrastructure (HCI) 3. Global Market Sizing 3.1 Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market: An Analysis 3.1.1 Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America) 4. Regional Market Analysis Market Dynamics Competitive Landscape 6.1 Global Hyper-converged Infrastructure Market: Competitive Analysis 6.1.1 Global HCI Market Player by Competitive Landscape

6.1.2 Global HCI Market Player by Share

6.1.3 Global HCI Software Market Player by Share 7. Company Profiling 7.1 Nutanix

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategy 7.2 VMware(Dell Technologies Inc.)

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategy 7.3 NetApp Inc.

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategy 7.4 Cisco

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Financial Overview

7.4.3 Business Strategy

