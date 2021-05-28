Global Synthetic Biology Industry Growing Demand From Emerging Markets 2019

Marketresearchnest.Com “Global Synthetic Biology Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Report to Its Research Database. The Report Spread across 99 Pages with Multiple Tables and Figures in It.

Synthetic Biology is designing and constructing biological modules, biological systems, and biological machines or, re-design of existing biological systems for useful purposes

This high growth rate can be attributed to the wide range of applications of synthetic biology, rising RandD funding and initiatives, increasing demand for synthetic genes and synthetic cells, and increasing investments in synthetic biology companies. Factors such as rising concerns regarding fuel consumption and increasing demand for protein therapeutics are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for players in the global market.

In 2018, the global Synthetic Biology market size was 4 million US$ and it is expected to reach 15 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 19.9% during 2019-2025

The key players covered in this study

Thermo Fisher

Novozymes

Merck KGaA

Intrexon

Agilent

Amyris

Genscript Biotech

Ginkgo Bioworks

Integrated DNA

New England Biolabs

Synthetic Genomics

Twist Bioscience

Synthetic Biology market size by Type

Gene Synthesis

Genome Engineering

Cloning and Sequencing

Next-Generation Sequencing

Site-Directed Mutagenesis

Measurement and Modeling

Microfluidics

Nanotechnology

Synthetic Biology market size by Applications

Medical Applications

Industrial Applications

Food and Agriculture

Environmental Applications

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.Central and South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Synthetic Biology market size (value and volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Synthetic Biology market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Synthetic Biology companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Synthetic Biology submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Synthetic Biology are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Synthetic Biology market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

