Global Wearable EEG Monitors Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024

For healthcare experts, quality always matters the most, and technology time and again proved its worth. Healthcare services at the current age have been elevated to levels which were deemed impossible till some time ago. Today patients expect a seamless and convenient experience which includes everything right from accessing information up to taking informed decisions as well as having their queries answered through both over the phone and online. Technology such as remote monitoring tools, mHealth Portal technology, and electronic health record has largely improved the quality of life and also health of patients, thereby affecting the worldwide economy. In fact, digital transformation has touched everything- self-care tools, smart diagnosis, patient registration, and more.

In 2018, the global Wearable EEG Monitors market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Wearable EEG Monitors status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Wearable EEG Monitors development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Interaxon

Nerosky

Emotiv

Gentag, Inc.

Google Inc

Intel Corporation

Intelesens Ltd.

LifeWatch AG

Medtronic Plc

Nuubo

Omron Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Polar Electro

Sotera Wireless, Inc.

Winmedical Srl

Withings SA

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

5-Channel Type

14-Channel Type

32-Channel Type

64-Channel Type

128-Channel Type

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Home

Hospitals

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

