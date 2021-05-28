Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Leading Countries, Companies, Consumption, Trends, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges and Global Forecast 2027

Glucose Monitoring Devices market report serves a professional and detailed study of latest key business trends and forthcoming Glucose Monitoring Devices market advancement prospects, major drivers and constraints, profiles of key Glucose Monitoring Devices market players, segmentation study and forecast analysis. A Glucose Monitoring Devices Market serves an exhaustive view of size, trends and aspect have been included in this report to analyze factors that will perform a significant impact in propelling the sales of Glucose Monitoring Devices Market in the upcoming years.

The global glucose monitoring devices market accounted to US$ 12,628.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 21,850.9 Mn by 2027.

Product launches and up gradation were observed as the most adopted strategy in global glucose monitoring devices industry. For instance, In February, 2017, Roche and Medtronic entered into an agreement to develop a next-gen BG meter that will intertwine glucose monitoring technology into a future Medtronic pump system. This agreement is expected to enhance the growth of Medtronic in glucose monitoring market. Thus, such development is likely to boost up the growth of its own and is likely to contribute to the market in the coming future.

Company Profiles:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Medtronic

Abbott

LifeScan, Inc.

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG

Ypsomed AG

Omron Corporation

GE Healthcare

Nipro Corporation

The emerging markets in the developing countries are the major factor which are giving better opportunity for the major players to expand their business. These are becoming a major reason for the market growth in the forecast period. Most of the market players focus on emerging market such as Asia Pacific due to an increase in the prevalence of diabetes and increasing popularity of glucose monitoring devices in the region. In India, medical science has growing rapidly as well as big steps forward in past few decades. In India the diabetes treatment has become so popular and common that people from other countries are coming here to get themselves treated. The most possibly and compelling reason of this might be the excessively high expenses for health care causes in their own country. Health travelers who visit developing countries for medical reasons save 65% to 80% on health cost compared to the cost in the US. Thus, the factors are likely to create growth opportunities for the growth of the market in coming years.

Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Market – By Product

Glucometers

Lancets

Testing Strips

Other Glucose Monitoring Devices

Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Market – By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Homecare

Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Market – By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America (SAM)

