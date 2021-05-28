Last Mile Delivery Market Growth, Ongoing Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024 | DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding, FedEx, Kuehne + Nagel, SF Express, XPO Logistics, CEVA Logistics

Last Mile Delivery is a term used in supply chain management and transportation planning to describe the movement of people and goods from a transportation hub to a final destination in the home, in this report the Last Mail Delivery coverd 3C Products, Fresh Products and others like clothes, shoes, daily necessities, etc. Dedicated e-commerce warehousing and distribution contracts are increasingly being awarded to logistics providers. A key trend in the global logistics industry is the provision of value-added services and bespoke solutions. Logistics providers are increasing their focus on specific industry sectors such as high-technology, automotive and pharmaceuticals, and offering additional value-added services that make their services more relevant for client needs. New technologies are finding their way into logistics services in order to improve productivity and enhance service. New logistics technologies being developed include vehicle management software, self-driving vehicles, robotics, internet of things applications and augmented reality. The largest logistics providers are characterized by differing service lines, asset ownership models, geographical scope and types of customers they serve.

Some of the key players of Last Mile Delivery Market:

UPS Supply Chain Solutions, DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding, FedEx, Kuehne + Nagel, SF Express, XPO Logistics, DB Schenker Logistics, Nippon Express, GEODIS, CEVA Logistics, J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS), Agility, China POST, Hitachi Transport System, DSV, YTO Express, Panalpina, Toll Holdings, Expeditors International of Washington, GEFCO, ZTO Express, STO Express, Dachser, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Sinotrans, Yusen Logistics

Last Mile Delivery Market growth will also be driven by the continued outsourcing of supply chain activity to third-party logistics providers. This includes increase in the scope of contracts when they are renewed. However, a key factor which will offset the impact of this on Last Mile Delivery Market growth is the efficiency savings made by logistics providers which are passed back to clients. Further consolidation is expected as logistics providers seek to add new service capabilities and geographical scope to enable them to support global clients and hence, build their position in the competitive global market.

Market Segment by Type, covers

B2C, B2B

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

3C Products, Fresh Products, Others

