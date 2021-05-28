Mobile Data Consumption Market Size 2019: Industry Growth, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects and Forecast 2025

Market Study Report, LLC, has added a detailed study on the Mobile Data Consumption market which provides a brief summary of the growth trends influencing the market. The report also includes significant insights pertaining to the profitability graph, market share, regional proliferation and SWOT analysis of this business vertical. The report further illustrates the status of key players in the competitive setting of the Mobile Data Consumption market, while expanding on their corporate strategies and product offerings.

The internet subscriber base stood at 493.9 million and it is expected to reach 916.6 million in 2027 with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2027.

Internet services especially communication and entertainment services will continue to fuel the growth of data consumption in India. Availability of 4G services at an affordable rate has added a huge number of first-time internet subscribers in recent times and this trend is expected to continue with further launch of 5G services in coming years. Rapid rise and adoption of 4G technology in the country is one of the primary reason for increasing data consumption per user. The growth of data consumption by wireless subscribers has attained a new level leading to unprecedented growth of the telecom sector.

MARKET SHARE OF WIRELESS SERVICE PROVIDERS IN INDIA- 2018 (%)

Market Insights

Favorable and supportive regulatory environment fueling the data consumption market growth

Telecom Regulatory Authority of (TRAI) has taken various initiatives in 2017-18 to create a conducive environment for the growth of telecom sector in India. TRAI has given various recommendations to the government on important issues such as Cloud Services, Spectrum, Roaming, Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communications, regulatory framework for Internet Telephony, Net Neutrality, In-flight Connectivity and others. TRAI has also given its inputs in framing the upcoming National Telecom Policy.

Increasing number of internet subscribers offers lucrative opportunity to the data consumption market

is the world’s 2nd largest telecommunications market, with 1206.2 million subscribers in 2018. Internet penetration and expansion is growing at a very fast rate in and it is expected to rise further with availability of affordable data plans, cheaper smartphones and favorable initiatives by TRAI and government of India.

Strategic Insights

2019: Vodafone Idea announced a strategic partnership with Sun TV Network. According to the partnership the Sun TV’s content would be available to Vodafone Idea’s customers.

2018: Reliance Jio Infocomm launched India’s First VOLTE international roaming. Through this VoLTE based international roaming international roamers would be able enjoy HD voice and LTE high speed Data.

2018: Reliance Communications Limited launched Reliance IP Centrex, India’s first hosted Enterprise IP telephony solution powered by the futuristic IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) network core.

Demographic Overview

Insights & Analysis

Internet Subscribers Base 2018- By Connection Type

Major Telecom Operators in India

Service Providers Available Mobile Data Plans & Tariffs

Data Plans & Tariffs

Data Usage Patterns

Mobile Data Usage Pattern, By Segment Type

Insights On Top Website Usage & Surfing

Major Mobile Application Usage and Preferences

