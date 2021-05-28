Mobile Data Consumption Market Size |Incredible Possibilities and Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2025

Market Study Report, LLC, has recently added a report on the ‘Mobile Data Consumption market’ which presents substantial inputs about the market size, market share, regional trends, and profit projection of this business sphere. The report also enlightens users regarding the foremost challenges and existing growth tactics implemented by the leading organizations that constitute the dynamic competitive gamut of this industry.

The Internet subscriber base in China stood at 813.23 million, and it is expected to reach 1184.63 million in 2027 with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2019 to 2027.

Young population drives the demand of internet applications is fueling the mobile data consumption market. In China, the share of young Internet users is huge in the overall internet user market, and it is a significant growth driver for internet services. In 2018, the total number of internet users in China reached 813.23 million, out of which the number of young Internet users under 20 was 22.4 %. Some of the major applications used by young internet users included online meal ordering, online travel bookings, live games, and live reality shows. E-commerce and online games applications have also grown significantly in the past year due to popularity among the young population. The driving forces behind the rapid growth of these segments among young users include continuous innovation, focus on mobility, internationalization and competitiveness. This factor has created a potential market space for mobile data consumption market.

The significant increase in the demand of internet on things and other advanced technologies is anticipated to fuel the mobile data consumption market growth. Smartphones are at the foundation of “Internet of things” concept and their high penetration in China made them the driving force behind IoT adoption. As per the “Made in China 2025” strategy of Chinese government, the backing of advanced technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence and data analytics will further drive the development of these technologies, especially Industrial IoT. For instance, in 2018, in 2018, the mobile internet users reached 793.62 million and it represented almost 97.59% of total internet subscribers in China. All these factors are enhancing the growth of mobile data consumption market.

The increased demand of data consumption is driven by growing mobile applications such as instant messaging, online shopping, online streaming services, social networking, information services, financial services, sharing services and others. Also, affordable smartphones also laid the foundation for connected things/IoT and other enhanced personalized and smart applications which uses like AI and other new concepts. 5G is cited as a strategic priority in the government’s 13th Five-year Plan. The government has also awarded grants to technology heavyweights ZTE and Huawei, which have received a reported US$72 Mn for technology development for 5G deployments. China’s largest telecommunications providers intend to spend close to US$ 411 Bn for 5G rollout by 2030. IIoT will be 5G’s most critical use case in support of China’s Made in China 2025 initiative are proliferating the mobile data consumption market. The figure given below highlights the China internet subscribers base and mobile internet subscribers base in the mobile data consumption market in 2018:

Exhibit: CHINA INTERNET SUBSCRIBERS BASE AND MOBILE INTERNET SUBSCRIBERS BASE 2018

Mobile Data Consumption Landscape

CHINA MOBILE DATA CONSUMPTION – MARKET PLAYERS

Companies Mentioned

China Mobile Limited

China Telecom Corporation Limited

China Unicom Limited

