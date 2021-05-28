Mobile Radiography Systems Market is Growing at a high CAGR by 2027 according to a New Research Report by GE Healthcare, Konica Minolta, Philips Healthcare, Idetec Medical Imaging, DMS Imaging, BMI Biomedical International, CAT Medical,

Radiography is an imaging technique that used gamma rays, X-rays and other electromagnetic radiation to image the internal parts of a human body. Mobile radiography is basically used for bedside radiography examinations of patients who cannot be transported to the medical imaging room.

The Mobile Radiography Systems market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such as increasing incidence of chronic disease such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease etc., rising adoption of technologically advanced health care devices, rising geriatric population, advancements in healthcare, and growing number of medical imaging procedures.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

GE Healthcare

AGFA Healthcare

Innomed Medical Developing and Manufacturing

Konica Minolta

Philips Healthcare

Idetec Medical Imaging

DMS Imaging

BMI Biomedical International

CAT Medical

Shimadzu.

The “Global Mobile Radiography Systems Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Mobile Radiography Systems market with detailed market segmentation by System, Power Source, Imaging Type, Application, End User and geography. The global Mobile Radiography Systems market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Mobile Radiography Systems market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Mobile Radiography Systems market is segmented on the basis of System, Power Source, Imaging Type, Application and End User. Based on System the market is segmented into General Radiography System, Computed Radiography, Fluoroscopy System, Magnetic Resonance Imaging System, Others. Based on Power Source the market is segmented into In-Line, Battery Powered. Based on Imaging Type the market is segmented into Film Type, Digital. Based on Application the market is segmented into Imaging, Image Guided Procedures, Biopsies. Based on End User the market is segmented into Hospitals and Clinics, Academic and Medical research Institutes, Diagnostic Centers.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Mobile Radiography Systems market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Mobile Radiography Systems market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Mobile Radiography Systems market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Mobile Radiography Systems market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the Mobile Radiography Systems market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Mobile Radiography Systems market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Mobile Radiography Systems market in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Mobile Radiography Systems market.

The report also includes the profiles of Mobile Radiography Systems market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Table of Contents:

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Mobile Radiography Systems Market – By System

1.3.2 Mobile Radiography Systems Market – By Power Source

1.3.3 Mobile Radiography Systems Market – By Imaging Type

1.3.4 Mobile Radiography Systems Market – By Application

1.3.5 Mobile Radiography Systems Market – By End User

1.3.6 Mobile Radiography Systems Market – By Region

1.3.6.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. MOBILE RADIOGRAPHY SYSTEMS MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. MOBILE RADIOGRAPHY SYSTEMS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

Continue….

