Needle Biopsy Market trend shows a rapid growth by 2027 – Medax, C. R. Bard, Moller Medical, BD, Hakko co., Boston Scientific Corp., Cook Medical, CareFusion Corp., Hologic,

Needle Biopsy is a process for extracting a sample of cells from the body by inserting a needle in the appropriate sampling site. The tissue extracted from the body is further used for laboratory testing to find any abnormality.

The Needle Biopsy market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes etc., increasing geriatric population, and growing awareness about advanced treatments. Nevertheless, development of ultrasensitive imaging technologies such as MRI and CT is expected to restrict the growth of the market.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cook Medical

CareFusion Corporation

Hologic, Inc

Medax

C. R. Bard, Inc

Moller Medical GmbH

BD

Hakko co. ltd

Argon Medical Devices, Inc.

The “Global Needle Biopsy Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Needle Biopsy market with detailed market segmentation by Type, Utility, Applications and geography. The global Needle Biopsy market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Needle Biopsy market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Needle Biopsy market is segmented on the basis of Type, Utility and Application. Based on Type the market is segmented into Fine-Needle Aspiration Biopsy, Core Needle Biopsy, Vacuum-Assisted Biopsy, and Image-Guided Biopsy. Based on Utility the market is segmented into Disposable, Reusable. Based on Application the market is segmented into Tumor, Infection, Inflammation, Others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Needle Biopsy market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Needle Biopsy market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Needle Biopsy market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Needle Biopsy market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the Needle Biopsy Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Needle Biopsy Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Needle Biopsy in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Needle Biopsy market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Needle Biopsy market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Table of Contents:

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Needle Biopsy Market – By Type

1.3.2 Needle Biopsy Market – By Disposable, ReusableUtility

1.3.3 Needle Biopsy Market – By Application

1.3.4 Needle Biopsy Market – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. NEEDLE BIOPSY MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. NEEDLE BIOPSY MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

Continue….

