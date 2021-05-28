Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Size | Global Industry Report 2019-2025

Marketresearchnest.Com “Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Report to Its Research Database. The Report Spread across 100 Pages with Multiple Tables and Figures in It.

NGS is a technology in which millions and billions of DNA strands can be sequenced through massive parallelization. This technique is also known as high throughput sequencing.

The impact of the driving factors is expected to overcome the effect of restraints. Moreover, the utilization of cloud computing in NGS for data management and untapped emerging economies are expected to provide new market opportunities to NGS manufacturers in the near future.

North America is estimated to command the largest share of the next-generation sequencing market in 2017, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Emerging markets, like China, India, and Brazil are expected to offer significant growth opportunities owing to the improving healthcare infrastructure, government funding for translational research, and rising partnerships and agreements among market players.

In addition, these countries have less-stringent regulations and data requirements as compared to developed nations; companies find regulatory policies in the Asia-Pacific region to be adaptive and business-friendly. Moreover, increasing competition in mature markets will intensify the focus on emerging markets.

In 2018, the global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Illumina

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Pacific Biosciences of California

Beijing Genomics Institute

Qiagen

Roche

Agilent Technologies

Perkinelmer

Genomatix

PierianDx

Eurofins Scientific

Gatc Biotech

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories

DNASTAR

Biomatters

Partek

New England Biolabs

Myriad Genetics

Macrogen

GATC Biotech

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market size by Type

Consumables

Platforms

Services

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market size by Applications

Academic and Government Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals and ClinicsÂ

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.Central and South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market size (value and volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

