Oat Flour Market Leading Key Players-Grain Millers, Inc., Richardson International, Ltd., Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Inc

According to the latest report published by Persistence Market Research, titled ‘Oat Flour Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2018-2026’, the oat flour market is projected to reach a revenue of US$ 2,970.5 Mn by 2026, due to various factors, regarding which TMR offers vital insights.

Scope of the Report

The global oat flour is segmented on the basis of nature, end use, and distribution channel. On the basis of nature, the global oat flour market is segmented into organic and conventional. On the basis of nature, the oat flour is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3%, which is a tremendous growth rate. The largest market share is expected from the conventional oat flour segment, which is expected to represent 95.4% of the market share in 2018, and have a share of 94.9% in the year 2026. The consumption of oat flour in the U.S. and Western Europe is already growing, but the highest growth in organic oat flour will be in the APAC region.

On the basis of end use, the global oat flour market is segmented into the food and beverages industry such as breakfast cereals, bakery products, confectionery, dairy products, others (noodles, pasta, sauces, ready-to-eat functional foods, etc.), and also in the feed industry, personal care cosmetics, and households/retailers. The highest market share in the oat flour being used in any of the industries is that of the feed industry. In the food and beverages industry, Western Europe is known to grow more in the oat flour industry than other countries.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global oat flour market is segmented on the basis of direct, supermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, and online retailers. The largest share of oat flour is of the direct segment, which directly goes to the end use industries. The usage of oat flour is the highest in B2B industries, which incorporate oat flour into their products, expected to have a high market share of 74.2% in the year 2018.

Incorporation of Oat Flour in Various Food Products to Increase the Nutritional Level of the Product

Oat flour being nutritionally high, is healthy for consumption. Also, oat flour does not have a distinctive taste or sugar content in it. This is why it is being added to food products that require more fiber in them, such as noodles, pastas, breads, etc. As oat flour contains fat, proteins, and starch, the products it is added to get additional nutrition, which can increase its market value, besides the label of the food product being more appealing. The overall share of the oat flour being used in the end use market is projected to be 74.9% in the forecasted period.

Rising Demand from Manufacturers for Oat Flour as a Substitute for White Flour

Oats contain a high amount of dietary fibers, and they are rich in nutritional value. Due to oats having high fiber content, when oat flour is added as a baking substitute, it retains water, and thus, helps the baked product have a good texture, and the product is almost similar to those baked with white flour. White flour contains no nutrition at all. As such, oat flour has been proved to be a better substitute in terms of nutrition as well as taste. Bakers are now opting for oat flour in their products such as breads, cookies, cakes, muffins, etc., as they are promoting healthier and nutritious foods.

The use of oat flour in bakery products has been expected to have a CAGR of 5.6%, especially in the region of Western Europe, where bakeries are more and the consumption of baked products is higher.

Western Europe Expected to Dominate the Global Oat Flour Market in Terms of Revenue

The Western European market has been projected to grow by a CAGR of 5.3% in terms of revenue by 2026. Oat flour production is high in Western Europe, and also, consumption is high, especially in bakery products and confectioneries due to the large number of bakeries present in the region. People also are known to consume oat flour in confectioneries such as granola bars, muesli, etc.

Global Oat Flour Market: Competition Dashboard

This report covers the trends driving each segment, and offers analysis and insights into the potential of the oat flour market in specific regions. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the oat flour space. Global oat flour key players include Grain Millers, Inc., Richardson International, Ltd., Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Inc., Blue Lake Milling Pty Ltd., Swedish Oat Fiber AB, Bagrry’s India, Ltd., Unigrain Pty Ltd., Anson Mills, Helsinki Mills Ltd., Morning Foods Ltd., Avena Foods Ltd., etc.