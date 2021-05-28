Oxidative Stress Assay Market 2026 Worldwide Key Information by Top Key Players Abcam PLC, AMS Biotechnology, BioVision Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Cell Biolabs Inc., Promega Corporation, Enzo Biochem

Oxidative stress assay is used to determine level of oxidative stress markers and reagents in cells. Applications of oxidative stress assay are research laboratories and bioproduction. Assays detect generalized oxidative stress, reactive oxygen species (ROS), lipid peroxidation, fluorescent proteinbased redox sensors, and glutathione levels. The detection of glutathione, measurement of ratio of reduced glutathione to oxidized glutathione, and detection of changes in ROS to indicate cell health is also carried out using assays of oxidative stress. Superoxide dismutase, ascorbic acid, catalase, and glutathione are some of the antioxidants used to eliminate detrimental effects of oxidative stress.

Rapid growth and R&D investments in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries and government funding for life science research fuels the growth of the market. However, high cost of instruments and lack of skilled professions are factors hindering the growth of the market. On the other hand, technological advancements and emerging markets present opportunities for growth.

The world oxidative stress assay market is segmented based on product, test type, technology, end user, and region. The products include in the report are consumables, instruments, and services. The test types are further categorized into indirect assays, antioxidant capacity assays, enzyme-based assays, and reactive oxygen species (ROS)-based assays. The market is further divided based on technology into enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), chromatography, flow cytometry, microscopy, high-content screening, and label-free detection technology. The end users covered in the report are pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic research institutes, clinical laboratories, and contract research organizations (CROs). The regions, such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA) would experience tremendous growth.

The prominent companies operating in the market are Abcam PLC, AMS Biotechnology, BioVision Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Cell Biolabs Inc., Promega Corporation, Enzo Biochem, Oxford Biomedical Research, QIAGEN N.V., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Promega Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific. New product launches, collaborations, approvals, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, expansions, and others are some of the strategies adopted by prominent companies to strengthen their position in the market.

