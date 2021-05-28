Pay TV Services Market Growth, Ongoing Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2026 | DirecTV, Comcast, British Sky Broadcasting, Foxtel, Cox Communications, DISH Network, Sky

Pay TV refers to the television services provided by satellite, cable or telephone company. Pay Tv services are more expensive and different from the services which are based on internet like Netflix. They provide premium content on pay per view basis such as recently released movie or any entertainment special, that can be delivered according to plan or on demand. The growth of the Pay TV Services Market is primarily driven by shifting preference towards digital television in various countries across the world. Many economies are moving from analog to digital delivery method owing to the enormous advantages of satellite over cable tv, which has augmented the growth of the market. Moreover, due to technological enhancements such as rise of High Definition technology, service providers are shifting their focus on providing High Definition content on effective prices to gain large consumer base which is likely to boost the market in the near future. However, inclination of consumers towards over the top contents due to their cost efficiency and threat of piracy are expected to hamper the market growth.

Some of the key players of Pay TV Services Market:

DirecTV (AT&T), Comcast Corporation, British Sky Broadcasting (BSkyB), Charter Communications, Foxtel, Cox Communications, DISH Network, Sky, Verizon Communications, Am?rica M?vil , Bell Canada, Cablevision, KPN, Liberty Global, SK Telecom

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Cable TV

Satellite TV

Internet Protocol Television (IPTV)

By Application:

Online pay

Offline pay

