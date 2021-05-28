Pen Needles Market Size : Technological Advancement and Growth Analysis with Forecast to 2025

The latest Pen Needles market research added by Market Study Report, LLC, delivers a concise outline regarding the potential factors likely to drive the revenue growth of this industry. The report delivers valuable insights on market revenue, SWOT Analysis, market share, profit estimation and regional landscape of this business vertical. Moreover, the report focuses on significant growth factors and obstacles accepted by market leaders in the Pen Needles market.

Request a sample Report of Pen Needles Market at: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/2095960?utm_source=marketmirror24&utm_medium=PCc

The pen needles market is estimated to account for US$ 2,280.6 Mn by the end of 2025, escalating at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025, rising from US$ 1,603.8 Mn in 2017. The rise in the number patients suffering from diabetes as well as increasing obese population that is at high risk of diabetes are expected to fuel the growth of global pen needles market. For instance, according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), approximately 642 million people globally are estimated to have diabetes by 2040. However, the availability of alternative procedures for drug delivery and liquid administration are expected to confine the market growth. Adoption of safety needles over standard pen needles is expected to be one of the prevailing trend in the global pen needles market.

The global market for pen needles on the basis of therapy is segmented into insulin therapy, GLP-1 and growth hormone. The insulin therapy is expected to be the largest as well as fastest growing segment in the market. Insulin is the most widely recommended and common biologic required by an individual suffering from diabetes. In addition, increasing adoption of self-administration of insulin among diabetic patients is also expected to showcase lucrative growth rates for insulin therapy segment over other segments in the forecast years.

On the basis of length, the global pen needles market is segmented into 4mm, 5mm, 6mm, 8mm, 10mm, and 12mm. The 4mm segment is expected to contribute a dominant share in the global pen needles market. This attributes to the effective delivery offered by 4mm needles over other lengths. Moreover, these needles are ideal to be used by individuals of all age groups as well as skin thickness and BMI ratios. Several other benefits offered by 4mm pen needles includes higher level of comfort, easy penetration of insulin and easy availability which is likely to propel the demand for 4mm over the forecast period.

Ask for Discount on Pen Needles Market Report at: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/check-for-discount/2095960?utm_source=marketmirror24&utm_medium=PCc

The market for pen needles was estimated through extensive primary and secondary sources that included a vast array of government authorized websites such as World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), Food & Drug Administration (FDA), United Nations (UN), International Diabetes Federation (IDF), American Diabetes Association (ADA), National Institute of Health (NIH), Japan Association for Diabetes Education and Care and others. The primary respondents included chair-holders and representatives of the demand and supply side for urinary catheter industries as well as medical professionals at various hospitals, clinics, and research centers.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

2 Key Takeaways

3 Pen Needles Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 Pen Needles Market – By Type

3.2.2 Pen Needles Market – By Therapy

3.2.3 Pen Needles Market – By Length

3.2.4 Pen Needles Market – By Region

3.2.4.1 By Countries

3.3 PEST Analysis

3.3.1 North America – PEST Analysis

3.3.2 Europe – PEST Analysis

3.3.3 Asia Pacific – PEST Analysis

3.3.4 Middle East and Africa – PEST Analysis

3.3.5 South and Central America – PEST Analysis

4 Pen Needles Market – Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Pen Needles Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Pen Needles Market Overview

5.2 Global Pen Needles Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis (US$ Mn)

5.3 Global Pen Needles Market Volume Forecasts and Analysis (‘000 units)

5.4 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.5 Performance of Key Players

5.6 Expert Opinions

6 Pen Needles Market -Global Regulatory Scenario

6.1 Overview

6.2 North America

6.2.1 US

6.2.2 Canada

6.2.3 Mexico

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 UK

6.3.2 Germany

6.3.3 France

6.4 Asia Pacific

6.4.1 Japan

6.4.2 China

6.4.3 India

6.5 Middle East & Africa

6.5.1 UAE

6.5.2 Saudi Arabia

6.5.3 South Africa

6.6 South and Central America

6.6.1 Brazil

7 Pen Needles Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Type (US$ Mn)

7.1 Overview

7.2 Type Market Forecasts and Analysis

7.3 Standard Pen Needles Market

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Standard Pen Needles Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis (US$ Mn)

7.3.3 Standard Pen Needles Market Volume Forecasts and Analysis (‘000 units)

7.4 Safety Pen Needles Market

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Safety Pen Needles Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis (US$ Mn)

7.4.3 Safety Pen Needles Market Volume Forecasts and Analysis (‘000 units)

8 Pen Needles Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Therapy (US$ Mn)

8.1 Overview

8.2 Therapy Market Forecasts and Analysis

8.3 Insulin Therapy Market

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Insulin Therapy Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis (US$ Mn)

8.4 GLP-1 Therapy Market

Enquiry about Pen Needles market report before Buying at: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/enquiry-before-buying/2095960?utm_source=marketmirror24&utm_medium=PCc

About Us:

Marketstudyreport.com allows you to manage and control all corporate research purchases to consolidate billing and vendor management. You can eliminate duplicate purchases and customize your content and license management.

Contact Us:

Market Study Report

Phone: 1-302-273-0910

US Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150

Email:[email protected]