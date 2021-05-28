Platinum Group Metals Market 2019 – 2024 Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis by Major Manufacturers, Growth Rate, CAGR Status, and Regional Segmentation with Forecast Details

“Platinum Group Metals Market” Research Report 2019 provides key analysis on the market status of the Platinum Group Metals manufacturers with market size, growth, share, trends as well as industry cost structure. The study objectives are to present the Platinum Group Metals development in United States, Europe and China. Platinum Group Metals Market report presents in-depth analysis of Platinum Group Metals which includes market size, share, growth and demand forecast until 2024 (in USD billion). Platinum Group Metals market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by power of suppliers and consumers. Platinum Group Metals market report also includes new upcoming technology of Platinum Group Metals Industry that will helps to our clients.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand for Catalytic Converters from the Automotive Industry

– The largest consumption of platinum group metals (PGM) is found in the application of automobile catalytic converters (auto catalysts), a pollution control device fitted to vehicles. In catalytic converters (CATCONs), PGMs are coated onto a substrate present in the exhaust system, where they act as catalysts to reduce harmful emissions to legislated levels.

– Nearly 85 % of the light-duty vehicles and trucks manufactured worldwide are equipped with CATCONs. These vehicles include buses, cars, light- and heavy-duty trucks, and motorcycles. In addition, many off-road vehicles, like trail bikes and all-terrain recreational vehicles, are also equipped with CATCONs.

– Since Europe has special attention for diesel-engine cars that use platinum-based autocatalysts, the European market remains the main area of interest for platinum. On the contrary, the United States and Asia have a preference for petrol-engine cars that tend to use Palladium-based catalysts.

– Globally, Europe consumes 50% of the world’s platinum-based autocatalysts, while the other half is consumed across the rest of the world. Despite the fall of platinum’s use in autocatalysts, due to the drop in diesel car sales, it is expected that more platinum may be used in autocatalysts for petrol vehicles, which have mainly used palladium in recent years.

The Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Dominate the Market

– In 2018, Asia Pacific has accounted for the largest share in the market for platinum group metals with almost half of the global share, and is expected to be the fastest growing market.

– China is the major holder and accounted for nearly 50% share of this regional market. The demand for platinum in chemical and petroleum refining applications may continue to benefit from investment in large integrated petrochemical complexes in China. China is the largest hard disk drive (HDD) producer in the world, which is successful in creating the stupendous demand for the platinum group metals.

– Japan is Asia’s oldest market for platinum group metals and is now the world’s highest per capita consuming market of platinum jewelry. Platinum jewelry has a share of almost 55% of all jewelry that is purchased in Japan.

– South Korea is presenting new growth markets in Asia for fuel cell technology. Due to this, the country is also one of the key markets to create demand for platinum group metals in fuel cell applications.

– Furthermore, India and ASEAN countries are also becoming the major factors for the market growth in the Asia-Pacific platinum group metals market. The huge growth of Asia-Pacific is quite instrumental in the expansion of the global platinum group metals market.

Detailed TOC of Platinum Group Metals Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Demand for Catalytic Converters from the Automotive Industry

4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Platinum, Palladium, and Ruthenium from the Electronics Industry

4.1.3 Growing Jewelry Consumption in Asia-Pacific Countries

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Costs Involved in Maintenance

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Price Analysis

4.6 Production Scenario

4.6.1 Platinum

4.6.1.1 Production by Mining Countries

4.6.1.2 Production by Recycling

4.6.2 Palladium

4.6.2.1 Production by Mining Countries

4.6.2.2 Production by Recycling

4.6.3 Rhodium

4.6.3.1 Production by Mining Countries

4.6.3.2 Production by Recycling

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Metal Type

5.1.1 Platinum

5.1.2 Palladium

5.1.3 Rhodium

5.1.4 Iridium

5.1.5 Ruthenium

5.1.6 Osmium

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Auto Catalysts

5.2.2 Electrical and Electronics

5.2.3 Fuel Cells

5.2.4 Glass, Ceramics, and Pigments

5.2.5 Jewellery

5.2.6 Medical (Dental and Pharmaceuticals)

5.2.7 Chemicals

5.2.8 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Spain

5.3.3.6 Russia

5.3.3.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 African Rainbow Minerals

6.4.2 Anglo American Platinum

6.4.3 Glencore

6.4.4 Impala Platinum

6.4.5 Johnson Matthey

6.4.6 Lonmin

6.4.7 Norilsk Nickel

6.4.8 North American Palladium

6.4.9 Northam Platinum Limited

6.4.10 Royal Bafokeng Platinum

6.4.11 Sibanye-Stillwater

6.4.12 Vale

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growing R&D Activities in the Electronics Sector

7.2 Increasing Investments by Companies in African Countries

7.3 Other Opportunities

Report Page – Platinum Group Metals Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2024)

