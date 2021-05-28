Point-of-Care/Rapid Diagnostics Market Competitive Situation and Trends and Future Predictions

Report Title: “2018-2023 Global and Regional Point-of-Care/Rapid Diagnostics Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report”

The report covers forecast and analysis for the Point-of-Care/Rapid Diagnostics market on a worldwide and regional level. The study provides historic information together with a forecast from 2018 to 2023 based on both volume and revenue. The study includes drivers and restraints for the Point-of-Care/Rapid Diagnostics market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. in addition, the report includes the study of opportunities out there within the Point-of-Care/Rapid Diagnostics market on a global level.

Historical Forecast Period:

2013 – 2017 – Historical Year for Point-of-Care/Rapid Diagnostics Market;

2018 – Base Year for Point-of-Care/Rapid Diagnostics Market;

2018-2023 – Forecast Period for Point-of-Care/Rapid Diagnostics Market;

In order to offer the users of this report a comprehensive view on the Point-of-Care/Rapid Diagnostics market, we’ve enclosed an in depth value chain analysis. to understand the competitive landscape within the market, an analysis of Porters 5 Forces model for the Point-of-Care/Rapid Diagnostics market has additionally been included. The study includes a market attractiveness analysis, in which segments are benchmarked supported their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Point-of-Care/Rapid Diagnostics Market Segmentations:

Point-of-Care/Rapid Diagnostics Market by Top Manufacturers:

Abbott Laboratories , Accubiotech , Becton, Dickinson, and Company (BD) , Chembio Diagnostics , Danaher Corporation , EKF Diagnostics , Instrumentation Laboratory (A Werfen Company) , Johnson & Johnson , Nova Biomedical , PTS Diagnostics (A Part of Sinocare Inc.) , Quidel , Roche Diagnostics (A Subsidiary of F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.) , Sekisui Diagnostics , Siemens , Trinity Biotech

By Product

Glucose Monitoring Products, Cardiometabolic Testing Products, Infectious Disease Testing Products, Coagulation Testing Products, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing Products, Tumor/Cancer Marker Testing Products, Urinalysis Testing Products, Cholesterol Testing Products, Hematology Testing Products

By Platform

Lateral Flow Assays, Dipsticks, Microfluidics, Molecular Diagnostics, Immunoassays

By Mode

Prescription-based Testing, OTC-based Testing

By End User

Professional Diagnostic Centers, Research Laboratories, Home Care, Other End Users,

Point-of-Care/Rapid Diagnostics Market by Region Segmentation:

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

The report provides answers to the following key questions:

How big is the Point-of-Care/Rapid Diagnostics opportunity?

What trends, drivers and barriers are influencing its growth?

How is the ecosystem evolving by segment and region?

What will the market size be in 2023, and at what rate will it grow?

Which regions and countries will see the highest percentage of growth?

What is the status of Point-of-Care/Rapid Diagnostics adoption worldwide, and what is the current market situation?

What are the key application scenarios and use cases of Point-of-Care/Rapid Diagnostics?

What opportunities exist in the Point-of-Care/Rapid Diagnostics Market?

Who are the key market players, and what are their strategies?

Major TOC Points Covered in this Point-of-Care/Rapid Diagnostics Market Report:

Chapter 1 Point-of-Care/Rapid Diagnostics Industry Overview

Chapter 2 Production Point-of-Care/Rapid Diagnostics Market Analysis

Chapter 3 Sales Point-of-Care/Rapid Diagnostics Market Analysis

Chapter 4 Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter 5 Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter 6 Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter 7 Major Type Analysis

Chapter 8 Major Application Analysis

Chapter 9 Point-of-Care/Rapid Diagnostics Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 10 Global and Regional Market Forecast

Chapter 11 Major Manufacturers Analysis

Chapter 12 New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter 13 Conclusions

Chapter 14 Appendix

Browse Full Report Here: https://www.industryresearch.co/2018-2023-global-and-regional-point-of-care-rapid-diagnostics-industry-production-sales-and-consumption-status-and-prospects-professional-market-research-report-12899949

