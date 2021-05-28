Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market breakdown data, sales, revenue and growth by regions from 2019 to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com published the “Global Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” report in its research database with report summary, table of content, research methodologies and data sources.

Preimplantation genetic testing is a technique used to identify genetic defects in embryos created through in vitro fertilization (IVF) before pregnancy. Preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD) refers specifically to when one or both genetic parents has a known genetic abnormality and testing is performed on an embryo to determine if it also carries a genetic abnormality. In contrast, preimplantation genetic screening (PGS) refers to techniques where embryos from presumed chromosomally normal genetic parents are screened for aneuploidy.

North America accounted for the largest share of the global preimplantation genetic testing market in 2017, followed by Europe. The large share in the North American region is mainly attributed to the rising number of IVF procedures (with decreasing fertility rates), significant adoption of genomic techniques, and the ongoing trend of replacing traditional genomic technologies with advanced and innovative genetic techniques (such as FISH and NGS). The Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the growing focus of players on emerging markets and improvements in healthcare infrastructure in these regions.

In 2018, the global Preimplantation Genetic Testing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Preimplantation Genetic Testing market continues to evolve and expand in terms of the number of companies, products, and applications that illustrates the growth perspectives. The report also covers the list of Product range and Applications with SWOT analysis, CAGR value, further adding the essential business analytics. Preimplantation Genetic Testing market research analysis identifies the latest trends and primary factors responsible for market growth enabling the Organizations to flourish with much exposure to the markets.

This report presents the worldwide Preimplantation Genetic Testing market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Illumina

Thermo Fisher

Agilent Technologies

Perkinelmer

Coopersurgical

Abbott Laboratories

Natera

Rubicon Genomics

Oxford Gene Technology

Yikon Genomics

Scigene

Beijing Genomics Institute

Good Start Genetics

Invicta Genetics

Combimatrix

Genea Limited

Progenesis

Preimplantation Genetic Testing Breakdown Data by Type

Preimplantation Genetic Screening

Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis

Preimplantation Genetic Testing Breakdown Data by Application

Maternity Centers and Fertility Clinics

Hospitals, Diagnostic Labs, and Service Providers

Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes

The Preimplantation Genetic Testing market research report completely covers the vital statistics of the capacity, production, value, cost/profit, supply/demand import/export, further divided by company and country, and by application/type for best possible updated data representation in the figures, tables, pie chart, and graphs. These data representations provide predictive data regarding the future estimations for convincing market growth. The detailed and comprehensive knowledge about our publishers makes us out of the box in case of market analysis.

Preimplantation Genetic Testing Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Preimplantation Genetic Testing status and future forecast involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Preimplantation Genetic Testing manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Preimplantation Genetic Testing are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

