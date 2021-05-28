Sleep Apnea Diagnostics Market Expected to reach $168 million by 2025 – Cadwell Laboratories, DeVilbiss Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips, Medtronic, Mindray

The global sleep apnea diagnostics market was valued at $99 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $168 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2018 to 2025.

Sleep apnea or sleep disordered breathing (SDB) is a potentially serious sleep disorder where breathing stops and starts repeatedly. It occurs when the upper airway gets blocked frequently while sleeping, thereby, reducing the airflow. This condition is known as obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). If the brain does not send the signals needed to breathe, the condition is referred to as central sleep apnea. Around 85% to 90% of OSA patients are estimated to remain undiagnosed, which demonstrates the unmet medical need. The sleep apnea diagnostic products evaluate patient’s breathing and other body functions during sleep, thereby boosting the demand for these devices to combat sleep apnea disease worldwide.

The major key factors that drive the growth of the sleep apnea diagnostics market include rise in sedentary lifestyle diseases such as diabetes & others and surge in geriatric population. Obesity is considered one of the major risk factor for the development and progression of sleep apnea. In addition, technological advancements to make products more comfortable for patients and considerable upsurge in sleep apnea disorders boost the growth of the global market. However, high cost associated with these devices, limited reimbursement of these devices, and low patient awareness regarding sleep apnea are projected to hinder the market growth. Moreover, increase in preference for home healthcare devices among patients is projected to create lucrative growth opportunities in the near future.

The global sleep apnea diagnostics market is segmented based on product and region. Based on product, the market is divided into polysomnography (PSG) device, actigraphy system, respiratory polygraph, sleep apnea screening device, and oximeter. Based on end user, the market is bifurcated into hospitals & sleep laboratories and home care settings. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

