Sports Medicine Devices Market Size Analysis, Trends, Top Manufacturers, Share, Growth, Statistics, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

The global sports medicine devices market is expected to reach US$ 10,662.5 Mn in 2025 from US$ 5,822.6 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.9% from 2018-2025.

The growth of the sports medicine devices market is primarily attributed to increasing incidence of sports injuries. Moreover, the presence of large number of sports medicine associations is expected to fuel the market growth. The introduction of advanced technology in the sports medicine market is expected to offer significant growth opportunity in the sports medicine devices market during the forecast period. The innovations of the new technologies are expected to introduce new therapies and procedures that will help to reduce time and costs and provide optimized and personalized results to continue to shape the medical device industry. Also the intelligent orthopedics in combination with traditional techniques and high-end technology will enable to change the future of industry.

The associations for the sports medicine are increasing across the countries in the world. The associations are involved in spreading the awareness about the sport medicine which is helping sports players and athletes to recover from their injuries. Some of the global groups and associations for the sports medicine are International Council of Sports Science and Physical Education (ICSSPE), International Federation of Sports Medicine (FIMS) and World Federation of Athletic Training & Therapy (WFATT).

Global sports medicine devices market, based on product was segmented as, body reconstruction and repair, body support and accessories. In 2017, body reconstruction and repair segment held the largest share by the market, by product. This is mainly attributed to the benefits offered such as, reduction in pain and improved functioning. In addition, it also amplify the body’s natural healing abilities and enhances the growth of new cartilage, ligaments and tendons.

Global sports medicine devices market, based on application was segmented knee, shoulder, ankle/foot, elbow & wrist, and others. In 2017, knee segment held the largest share of market, by application. In addition, the segment is anticipated to witness a significant growth among other applications, during the forecast period.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for sports medicine devices included in the report are World Health Organization (WHO), Organisation for Economic Co-operation (OECD), National Research Foundation (NRF), International Diabetes Federation (IDF), Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) and others.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION 24

1.1 SCOPE OF THE STUDY 24

1.2 THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE 24

2. GLOBAL SPORTS MEDICINE DEVICES MARKET – KEY TAKEAWAYS 25

3. GLOBAL SPORTS MEDICINE DEVICES- MARKET LANDSCAPE 28

3.1 OVERVIEW 28

3.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION 28

3.2.1 Global Sports Medicine Devices Market – By Product 29

3.2.2 Global Sports Medicine Devices Market – By Application 30

3.2.3 Global Sports Medicine Devices Market – By Geography 30

3.3 PEST ANALYSIS 31

3.3.1 North America – PEST Analysis 31

3.3.2 Europe – PEST Analysis 33

3.3.3 Asia Pacific – PEST Analysis 35

3.3.4 Middle East And Africa – PEST Analysis 37

3.3.5 South And Central America – PEST Analysis 39

4. GLOBAL SPORTS MEDICINE DEVICES MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS 41

4.1 KEY MARKET DRIVERS 41

4.1.1 Increase In The Number of Sports Medicine Associations 41

4.1.2 Increasing Incidences of Sports Injuries 42

4.1.3 Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Methods 43

4.2 KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES 43

4.2.1 Penetration Into Emerging Economies 43

4.2.2 Introduction of Advanced Technologies 44

4.3 FUTURE TRENDS 45

4.3.1 Prevention Through Genomics 45

4.4 IMPACT ANALYSIS 45

5. SPORTS MEDICINE DEVICES MARKET – GLOBAL ANALYSIS 46

5.1 GLOBAL SPORTS MEDICINE DEVICES MARKET REVENUE FORECASTS AND ANALYSIS 46

5.2 GLOBAL SPORTS MEDICINE DEVICES MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY – FORECASTS AND ANALYSIS 47

5.3 PERFORMANCE OF KEY PLAYERS 48

5.3.1 Arthrex Inc. 48

5.3.2 Smith and Nephew 48

5.4 EXPERT OPINIONS 49

6. GLOBAL SPORTS MEDICINE DEVICES MARKET ANALYSIS – BY PRODUCT 50

6.1 OVERVIEW 50

6.2 GLOBAL SPORTS MEDICINE DEVICES MARKET, BY PRODUCT, 2017 & 2025 (%) 50

6.3 BODY RECONSTRUCTION AND REPAIR MARKET 51

6.3.1 Overview 51

6.3.2 Global Body Reconstruction and Repair Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn) 52

6.3.3 Fracture and Ligament Repair Devices Market 53

6.3.3.1 Overview 53

6.3.3.2 Global Fracture and Ligament Repair Devices Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn) 54

6.3.4 Orthobiologics Market 55

6.3.4.1 Overview 55

6.3.4.2 Global Orthobiologics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn) 56

6.3.5 Arthroscopy Devices Market 57

6.3.5.1 Overview 57

6.3.5.2 Global Arthroscopy Devices Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn) 57

6.3.6 Prosthetic Market 58

6.3.6.1 Overview 58

6.3.6.2 Global Prosthetic Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn) 58

6.4 BODY SUPPORT MARKET 59

6.4.1 Overview 59

6.4.2 Global Body Support Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn) 59

6.4.3 Braces Market 60

6.4.3.1 Overview 60

6.4.3.2 Global Braces Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn) 60

6.4.4 Topical Pain Relief Market 61

6.4.4.1 Overview 61

6.4.4.2 Global Topical Pain Relief Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn) 61

6.4.5 Compression Clothing Market 62

6.4.5.1 Overview 62

6.4.5.2 Global Compression Clothing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn) 62

6.4.6 Thermal Therapy Devices Market 63

6.4.6.1 Overview 63

6.4.6.2 Global Thermal Therapy Devices Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn) 63

6.4.7 Others Market 64

6.4.7.1 Overview 64

